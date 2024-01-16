These sweet-and-sour opposites may not seem like the most likely of pairings, but there's nothing that will bring two strangers together like the experience of carrying a cake across the city of New York.

The runaway success of Two Strangers is part of an exciting new trend in the West End musicals scene; namely, smaller original musicals gaining traction in fringe theatres and eventually transferring to the West End. You only have to look at the success of musicals like Operation Mincemeat and Six to see just how beloved these types of shows can become.

Musical theatre fans will be glad to see the return of Olivier award winner Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift to the West End after their stint in the award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. The duo will be reprising their roles as Dougal and Robin, alongside director and choreographer Tim Jackson.

Whether you're a die-hard musical fan or just fancy trying something new, you're sure to have your heart warmed by Two Strangers. Here's everything you need to know.

Buy Two Strangers tickets at London Theatre Direct

Fancy seeing some new shows on the West End in 2024? Check out our guide on how to get tickets to Mean Girls the musical and how to get tickets to see Imelda Staunton in Hello, Dolly!

After its sold-out run at the Kiln Theatre, Two Strangers is transferring to the Criterion Theatre in Piccadilly Circus. You can catch the show from 4th April 2024 to 14th July 2024.

The Criterion Theatre can be easily reachable by public transport, with Piccadilly Circus, Leicester Square and Green Park tube stations within close walking distance, as well as many bus links.

Buy Two Strangers tickets at London Theatre Direct

How much are Two Strangers tickets?

Good news for anyone searching for cheap West End theatre tickets: tickets for Two Strangers start from just £19. Prices can go up to £106 depending on your desired seats.

Buy Two Strangers tickets at London Theatre Direct

How to get Two Strangers tickets?

Tickets are on sale now online at London Theatre Direct.

Buy Two Strangers tickets at London Theatre Direct

Advertisement

We've rounded up the 24 best West End shows and musicals, including Plaza Suite starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, to help you make the most of your 2024 theatre season.