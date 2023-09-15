How to get Plaza Suite tickets as Sarah Jessica Parker makes her West End debut
Husband and wife Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will perform together in London's West End for the very first time in Plaza Suite. Here's how to secure tickets today to see the smash-hit play.
Real-life husband and wife duo, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, will be playing three different couples who stay in one iconic hotel room, Suite 719 of the Plaza Hotel in New York, in this joyous comedy.
The first couple sees the two-time Tony Award winner and two-time Emmy Award winner play a pair about to celebrate their anniversary; the second act follows a movie producer and his former high school girlfriend, who is now married; and the third act sees Broderick and Parker play parents of a nervous bride on her wedding day.
It's the first time Broderick and Parker have performed together in London's West End, however, the play itself is a transfer of a production directed by John Benjamin Hickey in 2022 in New York, where Plaza Suite became the third highest-grossing play revival in Broadway history during its limited 19-week run.
The last time Broderick appeared in London's West End was opposite Golden Globe Award-nominated actress Elizabeth McGovern in Kenneth Lonergan's 2019 play The Starry Messenger. The Plaza Suite will be the first time Parker has performed on the West End, although, did you know she played orphan Annie in the eponymous musical Annie in the late 1970s on Broadway?
More like this
With a limited time run and tickets on sale right now, here's how to secure Neil Simon’s smash-hit comedy Plaza Suite tickets before they sell out.
Buy Plaza Suite tickets from £29 at LOVEtheatre
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How long is Plaza Suite at the West End running for?
Plaza Suite is coming to London's West End from the 15th January until the 31st March next year. The comedy play will be performed at the Savoy Theatre; we can't imagine a more fitting home for Plaza Suite than a theatre which lends its name to the famous Savoy Hotel.
Buy Plaza Suite tickets from £29 at LOVEtheatre
How much do Plaza Suite London tickets cost?
At the time of writing, you can buy Plaza Suite tickets from £29 at LOVEtheatre. Avid theatre-goers will be aware that the price of tickets depends on your choice of seat, and for more information about this, be sure to read our best West End shows, how to get cheap theatre tickets, and West End theatre tips and advice guides.
Buy Plaza Suite tickets from £29 at LOVEtheatre
When do Plaza Suite London tickets go on sale?
Tickets to see Plaza Suite starring Parker and Broderick are on sale right now (Friday 15th September). As the theatre show is performing in the West End for a limited time only — from 15th January until the 31st March 2024 — we recommend snapping up tickets as soon as you're able to.
Buy Plaza Suite tickets from £29 at LOVEtheatre
For more of the latest ticket releases, such as Keane tickets, stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com's Going Out section.