It's the first time Broderick and Parker have performed together in London's West End, however, the play itself is a transfer of a production directed by John Benjamin Hickey in 2022 in New York, where Plaza Suite became the third highest-grossing play revival in Broadway history during its limited 19-week run.

The last time Broderick appeared in London's West End was opposite Golden Globe Award-nominated actress Elizabeth McGovern in Kenneth Lonergan's 2019 play The Starry Messenger. The Plaza Suite will be the first time Parker has performed on the West End, although, did you know she played orphan Annie in the eponymous musical Annie in the late 1970s on Broadway?

With a limited time run and tickets on sale right now, here's how to secure Neil Simon’s smash-hit comedy Plaza Suite tickets before they sell out.

How long is Plaza Suite at the West End running for?

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick during curtain call for Plaza Suite opening night. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Plaza Suite is coming to London's West End from the 15th January until the 31st March next year. The comedy play will be performed at the Savoy Theatre; we can't imagine a more fitting home for Plaza Suite than a theatre which lends its name to the famous Savoy Hotel.

How much do Plaza Suite London tickets cost?

At the time of writing, you can buy Plaza Suite tickets from £29 at LOVEtheatre. Avid theatre-goers will be aware that the price of tickets depends on your choice of seat, and for more information about this, be sure to read our best West End shows, how to get cheap theatre tickets, and West End theatre tips and advice guides.

When do Plaza Suite London tickets go on sale?

Tickets to see Plaza Suite starring Parker and Broderick are on sale right now (Friday 15th September). As the theatre show is performing in the West End for a limited time only — from 15th January until the 31st March 2024 — we recommend snapping up tickets as soon as you're able to.

