How to get Keane tickets for their 20th anniversary tour as pre-sale goes live
Keane are celebrating 20 years of their debut album, Hopes And Fears, with a UK and Ireland tour. Here's how you can secure Ticketmaster pre-sale tickets today.
We remember our introduction to Keane fondly; the year was 2013, and the John Lewis Christmas advert, featuring Lily Allen's cover of Somewhere Only We Know, had just landed on our televisions. We immediately searched the original version of the song, and our Keane fandom began then.
Keane are celebrating 20 years of their debut album, Hopes And Fears, and, luckily for Keane fans, the English rock band have decided to mark the occasion with a UK and Ireland tour. The 2004 album was named the Sound of 2004 by the BBC, it topped the UK Albums Chart, became the second best-selling record of the year, and earned Keane a BRIT award. Amongst the timeless track Somewhere Only We Know, the band's debut album also produced tracks like Everybody's Changing and This Is The Last Time.
Following Hopes And Fears' acclaim and a tour with Irish rock band U2, Keane released their next studio album: Under The Iron Sea. The 2006 sophomore album featured sing-a-long hits Is It Any Wonder and Nothing In My Way. To no one's surprise, Keane's second album topped the UK charts and peaked at an impressive number four in America.
Keane's most recent album was Cause And Effect, and the band — which is made up of Tom Chaplin, Tim Rice-Oxley, Richard Hughes, and Jesse Quinn — could be seen at British Summer Time and Isle of Wight festivals, just to name a few, over the past few years.
This year, however, Keane announced that a remastered version of Hopes And Fears would be released on the 10th May 2024 — exactly two decades since its original release. Here's how you can get Keane Hopes And Fears tour tickets for next year.
Buy Keane tickets at Ticketmaster
Keane UK tour dates and venues: Which UK cities are the band performing in?
This is the full list of dates and venues for Keane's UK and Ireland tour. With concerts confirmed all across the UK and one in Dublin, too, we're crossing our fingers that there's a venue near you.
- 3rd May 2024 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 4th May 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 5th May 2024 – Manchester, Co-op Live
- 7th May 2024 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
- 8th May 2024 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 10th May 2024 – London, The O2
- 13th May 2024 – Dublin, 3Arena
How to get Keane tickets for 20th anniversary UK and Ireland tour
Pre-sale tickets for Keane's Hopes And Fears tour are on sale right now at Ticketmaster, having been released at 10am this morning (Wednesday 13th September).
General on sale will take place a few days later on Friday 15th September.
