Following Hopes And Fears' acclaim and a tour with Irish rock band U2, Keane released their next studio album: Under The Iron Sea. The 2006 sophomore album featured sing-a-long hits Is It Any Wonder and Nothing In My Way. To no one's surprise, Keane's second album topped the UK charts and peaked at an impressive number four in America.

Keane's most recent album was Cause And Effect, and the band — which is made up of Tom Chaplin, Tim Rice-Oxley, Richard Hughes, and Jesse Quinn — could be seen at British Summer Time and Isle of Wight festivals, just to name a few, over the past few years.

This year, however, Keane announced that a remastered version of Hopes And Fears would be released on the 10th May 2024 — exactly two decades since its original release. Here's how you can get Keane Hopes And Fears tour tickets for next year.

This is the full list of dates and venues for Keane's UK and Ireland tour. With concerts confirmed all across the UK and one in Dublin, too, we're crossing our fingers that there's a venue near you.

How to get Keane tickets for 20th anniversary UK and Ireland tour

Pre-sale tickets for Keane's Hopes And Fears tour are on sale right now at Ticketmaster, having been released at 10am this morning (Wednesday 13th September).

General on sale will take place a few days later on Friday 15th September.

