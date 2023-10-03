The production is based on the 2004 film starring Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan, which in turn came from the 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman. It features Cady Heron, a new student who moves from the African Savannah to the high school jungle and comes across three apex predators known as the Plastics: Gretchen Wieners, Karen Smith, and Regina George.

After its release the movie earned much critical acclaim and has firmly become one of the best-loved chic flics around. So, in 2013 this led Tina Fey, who plays Ms Norbury, composer Jeff Richmond and writer Nell Benjamin to team up and bring us this hot pink musical.

The limit does not exist on how many great songs this musical has. From the soulful ballad Someone Gets Hurt, to the fast-beat plotting of Revenge Party – featuring the one and only Glen Coco (you go Glen Coco) – fans of the film will be left stunned.

More like this

So, raise your hand if you’ve ever felt personally victimised by RadioTimes.com… Well that’s not very nice we’re only trying to help. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get tickets, or whatever.

Shop theatre tickets at London Theatre Direct

When and where is the Mean Girls Musical showing in 2024?

The Mean Girls Musical will be rocking up at The Savoy Theatre in spring 2024. Right now we don’t know any specific dates but we reckon it’s safe to assume that this show is going to be sticking around in London for a long time.

How to get tickets to the Mean Girls Musical

Tickets for the Mean Girls Musical are not yet on sale, but we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more – grool?

The sale is likely to go up on London Theatre Direct, where you can currently buy tickets for a tonne of other shows, like Tina, Back To The Future and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. You can also find a longer list of what’s hot in London right now with our roundup of the best West End shows.

Shop theatre tickets at London Theatre Direct

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Mean Girls online

Mean Girls is currently being streamed on Amazon Prime Video. To watch it you’ll either need an Amazon Prime subscription (costing £8.99 a month), an Amazon Prime Video subscription (for just £5.99 a month) or you can rent the movie for a 48-hour period from £3.49.

If you fancy giving Amazon Prime a go but don’t want to commit to paying just yet, you can always sign up to the 30-day free trial.

Rent Mean Girls from £3.49 at Amazon

Start your Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

Advertisement

Don't act like an animal, read our guide on West End theatre etiquette. Plus you can check out the best London Christmas shows and the best London date ideas.