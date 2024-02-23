The tracks are performed entirely by the show’s only two cast members: Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen, Hollyoaks) and Dujonna Gift (Hamilton), who will be beginning their West End run from 4th April.

The story of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake across New York) is pretty self-explanatory. It follows Dougal, a naïve nerdy Brit, who flies to New York to be a part of his estranged Dad’s wedding. Picking him up at the airport is Robin, a native New Yorker and the sister of the bride, and together they, well… read the title.

In a chat with RadioTimes.com, the two stars said that the show is about “tiny, honest storytelling”.

“It’s brave enough to be small,” said Tutty, “It’s just two people who aren’t trying to change the world, aren’t trying to fight for something they believe in. It’s just their own internal struggles and I think that’s the one thing we all have in common.”

The musical is moving to the West End after a sold-out 10-week run at the Kiln Theatre and has been penned by writers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake across New York) soundtrack

Here’s the full list of songs from the Two Strangers EP. Remember that this just a taster and we’ll be updating this when the full-length album comes out.

New York

What’ll It Be

Dad

This is the Place

Be Happy

About To Go In

This Year

If I Believed

How to listen to the Two Strangers (Carry a Cake across New York) EP

The Two Strangers soundtrack is now available to listen to on all UK streaming platforms. That means Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.

