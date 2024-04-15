The musical previously ran back in 2018 at London's The Other Palace before transferring to the Royal Theatre Haymarket for a completely sell-out season. Now, it's heading back to the capital - and tickets are bound to go fast.

For those unfamiliar, Heathers is based on the book and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, and the 1989 film starring Winona Ryder.

It dives deep into the perils of high school (literally), spinning a crazy story of deception, popularity and murder...

Intrigued? We thought so. Here's everything you need to know about the show's West End run.

Buy Heathers West End tickets at London Theatre Direct

Plus, as we mentioned, the show is heading on a UK tour, so head on over to ATG Tickets for that.

Buy Heathers UK tour tickets at ATG

What is the Heathers musical about?

There's no better way of summing up the Heathers musical than with this official synopsis: "It might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being somebody."

At Westerberg High, Veronica Sawyer is used to staying on the sidelines, until one day she gets invited to join the posse of three beautiful and impossibly cruel girls, all named Heather.

As all Veronica's wildest dreams of popularity and fame start to come true, she realises that there's more than a few consequences to being known.

Where can I watch the Heathers musical?

The Heathers Musical is setting up at the @sohoplace Theatre on Charing Cross Road.

Never heard of it? That's understandable - @sohoplace only popped up last year, and is the first purpose-built West End theatre to be opened in 50 years.

At just 602 seats, the venue is specially designed to have a more intimate feel, with every seat being no more than six rows from the stage. It also promises perfect sightlines from every row with no obscured views; in theatre terms, this kind of curved auditorium is known as 'the hug'.

When is Heathers coming back to the West End?

Heathers will return next month, on Friday 24th May.

The show will run every Tuesday to Saturday, and is set to include a number of accessible performances, including relaxed performances, signed performances and three singalongs.

How much do Heathers Musical tickets cost?

It's safe to say that tickets for this one aren't cheap, starting at £48 for weekdays and £60 for weekends.

How long will Heathers run in the West End?

Heathers is on for a strictly limited six-week run from 24th May to 6th July 2024 – yes, it's that soon!

How to get Heathers West End tickets

Tickets go on sale today, Monday 15th April, so make sure you head over to London Theatre Direct before it's too late.

