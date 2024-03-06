However, everything changes when the mysterious rebel JD draws closer to Veronica. Disillusioned by the manipulation and cruelty of the Heathers, Veronica begins to see them in a new light – and it's not a good one.

Prepare for a tale of deception, teenage angst and possibly... murder?

Fans of Eighties' cinema might think that this sounds all too familiar – and they'd be right. The musical is based on the 1988 film Heathers, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. It follows a long tradition of movies that have been adapted to musicals, with other notable examples including The Lion King and Billy Elliot: The Musical.

More like this

With hit songs like Dead Girl Walking, Candy Store and Our Love is God, this hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in New York and LA, as well as being the highest grossing show at London's The Other Palace.

There's no doubt; a ticket to see Heathers the Musical is Meant To Be Yours. Here's how you can get your hands on one.

Buy tickets for Heathers the musical at London Theatre Direct

Buy tickets for Heathers the musical at ATG Tickets

For more unmissable musicals in 2024, check out our guide on how to get Mean Girls the Musical tickets, as well as how to get Cruel Intentions the musical tickets.

Heathers the musical will be visiting three UK cities from September to November. Here's a full list of UK dates and venues:

10th September - 14th September 2024 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

15th October - 19th October 2024 – Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe

5th November - 9th November 2024 – Torquay, Princess Theatre, Torquay

Buy tickets for Heathers the musical at London Theatre Direct

Buy tickets for Heathers the musical at ATG Tickets

When do tickets go on sale for Heathers the musical tour 2024?

Musical fans can snag a ticket for the Stockton-on-Tees performance from Wednesday 6th March, while tickets for the Milton Keynes and Torquay performances will go on sale on Thursday 7th March.

Buy tickets for Heathers the musical at London Theatre Direct

Buy tickets for Heathers the musical at ATG Tickets

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Heathers the musical tickets today

Be sure to get online at least 10 minutes before tickets for your desired performance go on sale so that you can get the seats that you want.

You can find them at either ATG Tickets or London Theatre Direct and we'd recommend being quick as there could be high demand.

Buy tickets for Heathers the musical at London Theatre Direct

Buy tickets for Heathers the musical at ATG Tickets

Advertisement

For our theatre top tips, take a look at our guide to cheap theatre tickets, as well as the best West End shows, plays and musicals.