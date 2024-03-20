Brilliantly described as 'the mother of all dramas', the story is being brought from 429BC to the 21st century by director Robert Icke (1984, The Doctor) and seems to swap the background of Ancient Thebes for a modern British political campaign. The description reads: "Election night. The polls predict a landslide victory. Everything is about to change."

Ahead of the ticket release today Strong said: "It’s an immense privilege to be returning to the West End in such incredible company. [Robert Icke] has brought the story bang up to date with the flair with which he approaches classic text, making his Oedipus a modern thriller for our times."

Manville added: "I’m very excited to return to the West End and take on the role of Jocasta in Robert Icke’s extraordinary adaptation of Oedipus."

While nowadays, Oedipus is best known for the Freudian theory, the original play was written by Sophocles, and is one of just three scripts to survive from the playwright’s work. The story follows Oedipus (Mark Strong), a man who becomes King by unwittingly murdering his father and marrying his mother Jocasta (Lesley Manville). When he finds out the truth about what he’s done, he becomes overwhelmed with guilt and, well, is it still a spoiler if it’s 2,500 years old?

Whether you know the ending or not, this show is a true classic in every sense, and it’s coming to the West End for just two months. So, here’s how you can get tickets to join the Greek chorus.

Where is Oedipus playing at the West End?

Oedipus will run at Wyndham’s Theatre right in the heart of London’s West End.

The venue sits in-between Charing Cross and Piccadilly Circus stations, which means you can get there on the Bakerloo, Northern or Piccadilly lines, or Southeastern trainline if you’re coming from outside the city.

How long is Oedipus on at the West End?

The show is taking place over a strictly limited run from 4th October 2024 to 4th January 2025.

How much do Oedipus tickets cost?

You can get tickets to Oedipus from just £25, although this will obviously go up depending on where you choose to sit.

In an effort to make the show accessible, however, the theatre will also be offering 1,000 tickets at £30 exclusively for those aged 30 and under.

How to get tickets to see Mark Strong and Lesley Manville in Oedipus

Tickets for Oedipus go on sale on Wednesday 20th March at 10am via London Theatre Direct.

Remember that the show is on for a limited time only so grab tickets while you can.

You can also find our reviews for The Hills of California, Standing at Sky's Edge and For Black Boys.