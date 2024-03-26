Davison will be taking on the role of The General in this highly-anticipated show, alongside rising stars Georgina Onuorah (The Wizard of Oz / Oklahoma!) and Nigel Lindsay (Victoria / Shrek The Musical).

“So excited to be working with the inestimable Bartlett Sher in his new production of Kiss Me, Kate at the Barbican, alongside the rest of this brilliant cast. A summer to look forward to. When do we start?” said Davison.

While producer Howard Panter added: "Peter is a seasoned actor of unparalleled talent who will undoubtedly bring command and charm to the role of the General. He is yet another fabulous addition to a wonderful company of exceptional actors who will be dazzling audiences at the Barbican in London’s must-see show of the summer – an unforgettable theatrical treat for the whole family not to missed.”

If you're new to the musical, Kiss Me, Kate is a Shakespearean romp with a double-edged soundtrack. Following the behind-the-scenes action of a musical production of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew, the story follows Fred and Lilli, a divorced couple playing the lead roles in the play.

A first-look trailer of the musical was released recently, showing Dunbar and Block getting into their roles. So, keep an eye as we follow more updates on this tale of romantic entanglements, dramas and bickering. After all, the course of true love never did run smooth.

When and where is Kiss Me, Kate showing?

Theatre fans can catch this latest production of Kiss Me, Kate at the Barbican from 4th June 2024 to 14th September – that's just 15 weeks!

This stunning theatre is easily accessible, with Moorgate and Barbican tube stations nearby, which means you can simply hop on the Circle, Hammersmith & City, Metropolitan and Elizabeth Line, as well as a selection of bus routes.

How much do Kiss Me, Kate tickets cost?

Any Tom, Dick or Harry can snag a ticket from £36. Ticket prices will vary depending on your chosen seats and performance date.

How to get tickets for Kiss Me, Kate

Kiss Me, Kate tickets are on sale at London Theatre Direct. Remember the show is on for 15 weeks only so you'll have to be quick if you want tickets.

