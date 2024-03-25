The show will now be coming to theatres in Bromley, Leeds, Guildford, Blackpool and more this autumn, bringing audiences all the joy and thrills of a classic whodunnit.

“I’ve really enjoyed bringing Miss Scarlett to life on stage,” said Leach. “It’s so much fun to perform this iconic character and to see audiences of all ages having such a good time at every show, so I’m really thrilled to be extending the tour.”

Meanwhile, Casualty’s Jason Durr, who is playing Colonel Mustard, said: “I’m delighted to be continuing Cluedo 2. The audience reaction during our first few weeks of performances has been fantastic and I can’t wait to bring this hilarious whodunnit to many more audiences around the UK.”

Following on from the original Cluedo stage play, which toured the UK in 2022, this next chapter has also come straight from the mind of Mark Bell – director of The Play That Goes Wrong and A Comedy About A Bank Robbery. It is likewise based around the iconic Hasbro board game and features all the hallmarks of a murder mystery: shifty characters, multiple motives, and a sneaky butler skulking around.

So, whether you’re Marple mad or you miss Ellie Leach’s Paso Doble, here’s how you can get tickets to the show at a venue near you.

What is Cluedo 2 about?

Much like the original stage play, Cluedo 2: The Next Chapter takes the bones of the classic Hasbro board game and turns it into a comedic Christie-esque murder mystery. This time around, the story is being pulled into a new setting – the swinging '60s – with a new murder and a whole new set of suspects.

Here’s the official synopsis:

"Rock n roll legend Rick Black has not had a hit for years and he’s broke. But as he settles into his brand new, expensive home, Graveny Manor, Rick is desperate to revive his fading career and reclaim his fame and fortune…. and is prepared to do anything to get it back."

Who is the cast of Cluedo 2?

Taking centre stage in this brand-new Murder Mystery is Ellie Leach, best known for her 13 years as Faye Windass in Coronation Street and for lifting the Strictly glitterball last year with her partner Vito.

Leach has taken on the part of Miss Scarlett and is also joined by Jason Durr, West End and Casualty star, as Colonel Mustard.

Alongside them are Jack Bennett (Wadsworth), Hannah Boyce (Mrs Peacock), Dawn Buckland (Mrs White), Liam Horrigan (Mr Black), Edward Howells (Professor Plum), Tiwai Muza (PC Silver) and Gabriel Paul (Reverend Green) with Kara Alberts-Turner, Audrey Anderson and Henry Lawes.

As the Cluedo 2 tour has already begun, we’re just including the dates running from today (Monday 25th March) onwards.

How much do Cluedo 2 tickets cost?

Tickets for Cleudo 2 start at £13, although prices may vary depending on the venue.

How to get tickets to Cluedo 2

Tickets for all the Cluedo 2 venues are on sale now, with the exception of Fareham, Worthing and Leeds.

You can find tickets either at ATG Tickets or on the respective venue sites.

