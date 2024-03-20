"Doing The Crown was very serious and challenging, and really quite sad, and now I’m embracing something joyful and funny," she said.

She also reflected on how long it had been since taking on a more comedic role, explaining: "I said to myself ‘Imelda, when was the last time you did something funny?’ and I’m just loving it."

At a press event with the show’s director Dominic Cooke, the pair spoke about how "iconic" the Jerry Herman show really is.

More like this

"There’s something universal about it," said Cooke, "it’s about deciding to go back into life again after a period of sadness".

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Staunton added: "To have this iconic building, with an iconic show, seems a perfect match."

Hello, Dolly! First hit the stage on Broadway in 1964 and soon after became known for the 1969 movie starring Barbra Streisand.

It follows the story of Dolly Levi, a widowed socialite turned matchmaker who is hired to marry off half-millionaire Horace Vandergelder, only to decide that the next match she makes will be herself.

Returning to the London Palladium this July, Cooke’s show has a 40-strong cast that includes Andy Nyman as Horace Vandergelder, Jenna Russell as Irene Molloy, Tyrone Huntley as Barnaby Tucker and Harry Hepple as Cornelius Hackl.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

When can I see Hello, Dolly at the West End?

Hello, Dolly will be running at The London Palladium for a limited 10 week run from Saturday 6th July to Saturday 14th September 2024.

Tickets are already on sale at LW Theatres and TodayTix from £20.

Check out our full guide for how to get Hello, Dolly! tickets for more.

Advertisement

For more theatre magic, here's the best West End shows, best kids theatre shows and our review of For Black Boys.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.