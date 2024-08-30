Any Friends fan will know that the city of London plays an important part in the show thanks to the two-part finale of season four The One with Ross's Wedding Parts 1 and 2. It was here that Monica and Chandler got together for the first time, Joey met the Duchess of York and Ross made a tiny little mistake at the altar.

Now Friends fans can walk down the very same aisle themselves, as well as visit other iconic locations in the show like the characters' apartments, the fountain and Central Perk.

You're bound to be ultra-familiar with Joey and Chandlers apartment, and Monica and Rachel's apartment; the Friends Experience gives you not only the chance to wander around them, but you can even have a sneaky look through their cupboards— who knows, you might even find some surprises along the way.

More like this

So, if you want a chance to pivot a sofa up the stairs, eat some floor cheesecake or experience just how comfortable Joey and Chandler's chairs really are, read on for everything you need to know about The Friends Experience: The One in London.

Buy tickets to The Friends Experience: The One in London at Ticketmaster

We're a big fan of immersive experiences here at RadioTimes.com; so much so that we've put together a guide to the best immersive experiences in London, as well as the best art exhibitions.

What happens at The Friends Experience London?

Monica's apartment The friends Experience

The Friends Experience London begins with a quick video, narrated by none other Maggie Wheeler, who you might know better as Janice. Once the introductory video has finished, the experience begins with a prime photo opportunity on the iconic orange sofa in front of the fountain.

From there, you'll enter an exhibition where you can learn more about the iconic costume design, featuring mannequins with each character's typical outfit, as well as a video from costume designer Debra McGuire.

From there, your journey into Friends memorabilia and set recreations begins, starting with Rachel's 18-page letter (front and back!). Hop on a plane to London, baby, where you can enter Joey's map, speak on the phone with Regina Phalange and take a walk down the aisle at Ross and Emily's wedding venue.

Throughout the sets and exhibitions you'll find informational placards about each character, as well as things like relationship timelines and statistics about how many times the show has been watched across the world.

The set recreations continue, and you can walk around and explore Joey and Chandler's apartment (we'd recommend taking a look in the freezer, if you dare), Monica and Rachel's apartment, where you can watch Friends on their TV, and the hallway between the two, complete with the world's most delicious cheesecake.

You're bound to be feeling tired out by all this excitement, so it's time to make a pit stop at Central Perk, where you can whack on an apron and head behind the bar, relax on the famous orange sofa and even perform your own rendition of Smelly Cat live on stage.

The last part of The Friends Experience features a slew of photo opportunities with iconic items from the show, including Phoebe's grandma's taxi cab, Pat the dog and a very un-pivotable sofa.

All the photo points throughout the experience permit you to take photographs with your phone; however, if you want to take things to the next level, you have the option to purchase a photo pass which will allow you to get your photo taken with professional cameras at each point.

Buy tickets to The Friends Experience: The One in London at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How long does the Friends Experience London last?

Each ticket holder will have one hour to walk through The Friends Experience, which can be spent as you please.

If you want to learn more about the behind-the-scenes processes and the show's statistics, you can spend your time reading the information placards. And if snapping some Insta-worthy pics is more your scene, then you can take some time to strike a pose.

Are the props at The Friends Experience London real?

Central Perk The Friends Experience

The props and set dressing at The Friends Experience London are not the authentic items used in the show; however, that doesn't make this experience any less enjoyable or immersive.

The set recreations are true to the show and you can touch and interact with almost everything— an unlikely scenario if these were the props from the show!

When is The Friends Experience London?

The Friends Experience opened its doors to the public on 12th August 2024 and is set to run until 2nd February 2025.

Buy tickets to The Friends Experience: The One in London at Ticketmaster

How much is The Friends Experience London?

Ticket prices will vary depending on which day you decide to visit, but you can expect to pay between £20 and £29.50 for an adult single tickets.

Tickets for children aged 11-15 are priced from £10, while children aged 4-10 can enter from £5 and under 3s go free. You can also pick up six tickets for the price of five from £16 thanks to the Friends Ticket Bundle.

If you want to take your experience to the next level, you can opt for a VIP ticket from £65, which includes an exclusive gift box, queue skip, 10% off at the gift shop and more.

Buy tickets to The Friends Experience: The One in London at Ticketmaster

Where is The Friends Experience London?

Ross and Emily's wedding altar The Friends Experience

You can find the experience at Immerse LDN on the ExCel waterfront.

This is a little further out in East London, but is easily reachable by the DLR or on the Elizabeth line at Custom House station.

Buy tickets to The Friends Experience: The One in London at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

We've ranked the best Friends episodes, why not take a look and see if you agree? And for more immersive exhibitions, check out our guide to Frameless London.