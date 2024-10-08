The second production will be The Tempest starring Golden Globe award winner Sigourney Weaver.

Hiddleston will be taking on the role of Benedick with Atwell playing Beatrice in William Shakespeare's timeless tale of wit.

Speaking about his upcoming role, the Crimson Peak actor said: "Working with Jamie Lloyd on Harold Pinter’s Betrayal was one of the most fulfilling and meaningful experiences of my performing life. I could not be more thrilled to have been given the opportunity to collaborate with him again, this time on one of Shakespeare’s most warm-hearted and joyful plays: Much Ado About Nothing."

Black Mirror star Atwell added: "I am thrilled to be joining Jamie Lloyd’s company for the third time in my career. His bold and electric direction, combined with the warmth and wit of one of Shakespeare’s most celebrated comedic duos is a truly exciting opportunity and one that I hope will delight our audiences."

Much Ado About Nothing will be on stage for a limited eight weeks only. With this in mind, we're sure you're eager to learn how to secure tickets.

What is the plot of Much Ado About Nothing?

There will be no spoilers here! But for those of you who would like a refresher of what the Shakespeare comedy is about, it is as follows:

Thought to have been written in 1598 and 1599, this comedy is set in Messina (a city in Italy), and focuses on two romances between Claudio and Hero and Benedick and Beatrice.

Both couples are deceived during the play, and trickery makes up a lot of the play's comedy and action.

But how will this particular adaptation fare on stage?

Well, if Lloyd has anything to say about it, it should be spectacular!

"To collaborate again with two of the greatest actors of their generation — Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell — on one of Shakespeare’s wittiest and most tender comedies is a dream come true," he said.

How long is Much Ado About Nothing in London for?

Tom Hiddleston. Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Similarly to big-name performances such as Lily Collins in Barcelona, Imelda Staunton in Hello, Dolly!, and Adrian Dunbar in Kiss Me, Kate, Much Ado About Nothing also has a limited time only performance.

Much Ado About Nothing will premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 10th February 2025 and the final curtain call will be 5th April 2025.

When do tickets for Much Ado About Nothing with Tom Hiddleston go on sale?

Hayley Atwell. Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Priority access tickets for Much Ado About Nothing will go on sale this morning (Tuesday 8th October) at 11am.

General on sale tickets will be released one day later, on Wednesday 9th October at 11am.

Will there be Much Ado About Nothing hospitality tickets?

If you're looking to upgrade your theatre experience or if you're concerned about tickets selling out, why not treat yourself to a theatre hospitality ticket?

Reputable hospitality company, Seat Unique, who the RadioTimes.com Going Out team feature in a lot of our ticketing articles, such as Taylor Swift London tickets, have Much Ado About Nothing hospitality tickets on its site.

Official packages and pricing haven't been released yet, but we'll be sure to update this article as soon as they have.

