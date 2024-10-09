The latter album featured the lead single Nasty, which sparked a TikTok dance trend and hit number one on the US Rhythmic Radio Chart.

Unsurprisingly, Nasty was named TikTok's Song of the Summer in the UK. But it's not just in the last few years that Tinashe has been making waves with her music.

Tinashe released her debut studio album, Aquarius, in 2014, which received widespread critical acclaim. Aquarius's lead single, 2 On, dominated the charts, and was later remixed by Canadian rapper Drake.

The Getting No Sleep singer is coming to London and Dublin at the end of winter next year, and here's everything you need to know to secure pre-sale tickets today.

With just one UK date and one Ireland date announced for Tinashe's Match My Freak World Tour, we're sure all Tinashe fans are hoping it's a location near them. Let's take a look.

23rd Feb 2025 — London, O2 Academy Brixton

25th Feb 2025 — Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

It'll be All Hands on Deck when it comes to securing Tinashe tickets, but don't worry: the Going Out team have put together helpful guides such as how to beat the Ticketmaster queue so you don't Die a Little Bit while trying to get tickets.

Pre-sale tickets are live right now, having been released at 9am this morning (Wednesday 9th October).

General on sale will take place two days later, on Friday 11th October, also at 9am.

