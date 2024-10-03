These dates go alongside the 11 already sold-out shows in May, at cities such as Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool and more.

The Tension 25 tour is set to be Kylie's biggest tour in a decade, with the pop star covering Australia and Asia before heading to the UK.

If you missed out the first time, here's how you can get tickets to these new dates today.

Minogue has added three new UK tour dates following the incredible demand of the previous sale. Here's when and where they are:

3rd Jun 2025 — London, The O2

5th Jun 2025 — Birmingham, BP Pulse Live

6th Jun 2025 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro

The rest of the shows have very low availability or are now sold out, but there may be some re-sale opportunities available on Ticketmaster. Just in case, here's the rest of the tour dates:

Pre-sale for the new UK tour dates begins at 10am on Thursday 3rd October. This is an AEG Presents pre-sale and a Spotify pre-sale.

Otherwise, tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 4th October.

Buy Kylie Minogue tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Kylie Minogue UK tour 2025 hospitality tickets

If you've had no luck with Ticketmaster, there are a number of hospitality packages available on Seat Unique, both for the new dates and the previously-announced ones.

Prices for these start at £250 and include a range of perks, including a guaranteed seat and access to VIP lounges and bars.

Buy Kylie Minogue hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

