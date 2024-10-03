How to get Kylie Minogue tickets as final UK tour dates go on sale
Kylie has added yet more UK dates to her 2025 tour.
Kylie Minogue has added another set of dates to her 2025 tour due to the "huge demand" from last Friday's sale – perhaps an understatement, considering one show sold out in just eight minutes!
The legendary pop princess has added three "final UK dates" to her Tension 25 tour in London, Birmingham and Glasgow, all taking place next June.
These dates go alongside the 11 already sold-out shows in May, at cities such as Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool and more.
The Tension 25 tour is set to be Kylie's biggest tour in a decade, with the pop star covering Australia and Asia before heading to the UK.
If you missed out the first time, here's how you can get tickets to these new dates today.
More like this
What are the new Kylie Minogue UK tour dates?
Minogue has added three new UK tour dates following the incredible demand of the previous sale. Here's when and where they are:
- 3rd Jun 2025 — London, The O2
- 5th Jun 2025 — Birmingham, BP Pulse Live
- 6th Jun 2025 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
The rest of the shows have very low availability or are now sold out, but there may be some re-sale opportunities available on Ticketmaster. Just in case, here's the rest of the tour dates:
- 16th May 2025 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 17th May 2025 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena
- 19th May 2025 — Manchester, AO Arena
- 20th May 2025 — Manchester, AO Arena
- 22nd May 2025 — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 23rd May 2025 — Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- 26th May 2025 — London, The O2
- 27th May 2025 — London, The O2
- 30th May 2025 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 31st May 2025 — Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
- 2nd Jun 2025 — London, The O2
When do the new Kylie Minogue UK dates go on sale?
Pre-sale for the new UK tour dates begins at 10am on Thursday 3rd October. This is an AEG Presents pre-sale and a Spotify pre-sale.
Otherwise, tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 4th October.
Buy Kylie Minogue tickets at Ticketmaster
How to get Kylie Minogue UK tour 2025 hospitality tickets
If you've had no luck with Ticketmaster, there are a number of hospitality packages available on Seat Unique, both for the new dates and the previously-announced ones.
Prices for these start at £250 and include a range of perks, including a guaranteed seat and access to VIP lounges and bars.
Buy Kylie Minogue hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Make sure you also check out how to see Bridgerton in concert and our Hadestown review.