A Bridgerton live concert is coming to London later this year
Dearest gentle reader, do we have gossip for you...
Dearest reader. This author personally does not know a better way to spend one's evening than at a live concert dedicated to everyone's favourite romantic series – Bridgerton.
While season four of the Netflix drama won't be appearing for quite some time, rest assured there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the London season in its absence.
Starting this November, Southwark Cathedral will be hosting a series of candlelight concerts, featuring the music and soundtrack from all three series' and spin-off Queen Charlotte.
This includes pieces of the original score, alongside the incredible string re-imaginings the show has become known for. Think of the scenes with Billie Eilish's Bad Guy, Miley Cyrus's Wrecking Ball, Pitbull’s Give Me Everything and Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next, all performed live by a beautiful string quartet.
Imagine that but surrounded by hundreds of flickering candles and you've got the event of the season. Here's how you can get yourself some tickets.
When and where can I see Bridgerton in concert?
The Bridgerton candlelight concerts take place at Southwark Cathedral starting on 7th November 2024. They then run across multiple weekends until 27th March 2025.
How much do Bridgerton in concert tickets cost?
Tickets start at £13 and go up to £27, £37, £45, and £54.
How to get Bridgerton in concert tickets
Tickets are on sale now at Fever. But, be warned, they're going fast.
This would make the perfect Christmas or romantic birthday present, so don't wait around.
Buy Bridgerton in concert tickets at Fever
