The trailblazing festival is known for its impressive line-up, which features some of the biggest names in electronic music, as well as impressive production and a unique atmosphere.

While the Creamfields 2025 line-up hasn't been confirmed, if previous line-ups are anything to go by, we're in store for a brilliant weekend.

To name just a few of the acts that have graced the Creamfields stage would include Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris, deadmau5, The Chemical Brothers, Martin Garrix, Fatboy Slim, Daft Punk (DJ set), The Prodigy, Stormzy, and Chase & Status — the last of which has just announced a Chase & Status UK tour.

So, let's find out how to secure Creamfields festival tickets today.

Buy Creamfields tickets at Ticketmaster

Photo by Naki/PYMCA/Avalon/Getty Images

You just need to take a look at the above photo, taken at Creamfields in 2000, to see that you'll have a wildly fun time at the festival! But when and where is it?

Creamfields will taken place from Thursday 21st August 2025 to Sunday 24th August 2025.

The festival will be hosted at Daresbury in Cheshire. As well as being the home of the Creamfields festival, Daresbury is actually the birthplace of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland author Lewis Carroll — who would've thought!

What are the different Creamfields ticket options for 2025?

There's the option to buy four day camping tickets, three day camping tickets, three day non-camping tickets, two day camping tickets, two day non-camping tickets, as well as Friday day tickets, all at Ticketmaster.

Plus, you can opt for payment plans when ordering your Creamfields festival tickets to split the cost over a period of time.

When do Creamfields Festival 2025 tickets go on sale?

All ticket options for Creamfields 2025 will go live this morning (Thursday 26th September) at 8:30am.

If you think you need an extra helping hand in securing Creamfields tickets, take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.