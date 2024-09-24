Saul Milton and Will Kennard (better known as Chase & Status) hit the UK music scene in the early 2000s with their album More Than A Lot, which included collaborations with Plan B and British rapper Kano.

This debut album even attracted the attention of Snoop Dogg, who re-released Chase & Status's track Eastern Jam.

Chase & Status went on to release No More Idols, which was an instant success. The 2011 studio album debuted at number two in the UK charts, and earned a Gold certification within the first week of release.

In more recent years, we've been treated to a Chase & Status headline concert at Boardmasters festival in 2024, alongside huge names like Stormzy and Sam Fender. The drum and bass artist have also recently worked alongside artists such as Becky Hill, and they won the Producer Of The Year statue at the BRITs this year.

So, if you'd like to see Chase & Status live, here's how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and secure pre-sale tickets this morning.

Buy Chase and Status tickets at Ticketmaster

Where are Chase & Status playing in 2025?

Chase & Status will be heading to eight cities across the UK, but are the Backbone producers coming to a location near you? Let's find out.

How to get Chase & Status pre-sale tickets

The pre-sale for Chase & Status's UK tour is happening in mere hours, at 10am today (Tuesday 24th September).

General on sale will take place two days later (Thursday 26th September) also at 10am.

