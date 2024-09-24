How to get Chase & Status tickets as pre-sale for new UK tour dates goes live
Dig out your dancing shoes, BRIT award winning duo Chase & Status are heading on a UK tour in 2025. Here's how to secure pre-sale tickets today.
Have you heard the news? Announced by none other than Jason Statham (the similar sounding names, you see) in a post which concluded with "This is Chase & Status live. Oh, I’m sorry. Did you have other plans?", was the confirmation of Chase & Status's upcoming UK tour.
The electronic music duo will visit eight cities in spring next year, and this Digital Writer likes to think the tour announcement is positive karma for accidentally missing out on tickets to their concert at Drumsheds in London!
Saul Milton and Will Kennard (better known as Chase & Status) hit the UK music scene in the early 2000s with their album More Than A Lot, which included collaborations with Plan B and British rapper Kano.
This debut album even attracted the attention of Snoop Dogg, who re-released Chase & Status's track Eastern Jam.
Chase & Status went on to release No More Idols, which was an instant success. The 2011 studio album debuted at number two in the UK charts, and earned a Gold certification within the first week of release.
In more recent years, we've been treated to a Chase & Status headline concert at Boardmasters festival in 2024, alongside huge names like Stormzy and Sam Fender. The drum and bass artist have also recently worked alongside artists such as Becky Hill, and they won the Producer Of The Year statue at the BRITs this year.
So, if you'd like to see Chase & Status live, here's how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and secure pre-sale tickets this morning.
Buy Chase and Status tickets at Ticketmaster
Where are Chase & Status playing in 2025?
Chase & Status will be heading to eight cities across the UK, but are the Backbone producers coming to a location near you? Let's find out.
Full list of Chase & Status UK 2025 tour dates and venues:
- 29th April 2025 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 1st May 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 2nd May 2025 — Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 3rd May 2025 — London, The O2
- 5th May 2025 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 6th May 2025 — Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 7th May 2025 — Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions
- 8th May 2025 — Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
How to get Chase & Status pre-sale tickets
The pre-sale for Chase & Status's UK tour is happening in mere hours, at 10am today (Tuesday 24th September).
General on sale will take place two days later (Thursday 26th September) also at 10am.
Buy Chase and Status tickets at Ticketmaster
