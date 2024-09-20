This chaotic Christmas show tells the following story: when Santa cancels Christmas on Christmas Eve, he’s visited by three ghosts who convince him to rediscover the magic of Christmas. However, with the mission accomplished, Santa still has to overcome one huge obstacle: there's mere hours to go until Christmas, he has one working reindeer, and needs to deliver everything on time...

RadioTimes.com readers will be thrilled to hear that the Ted Lasso actor will be joined by a star-studded cast — many of which you'll recognise from popular TV shows.

Mohammed will be taking to the stage alongside Ghosts and Horrible Histories star Martha Howe-Douglas, Kieran Hodgson of Two Doors Down, and Borderline’s David Elms, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his participation in the show: "Over the last decade I've put up with @MrSwallow as he ruined what could have been brilliant shows about Dracula and Houdini. He's assured me that this time he's done his research. As such, I've reluctantly agreed to join the cast of A Christmas Carol (ish)".

If this laugh-out-loud show sounds like it's for you, here's how to snap up tickets today.

Buy A Christmas Carol (ish) tickets from £23 at TodayTix

When and where is A Christmas Carol (ish) performing in London?

Nick Mohammed stars in A Christmas Carol (ish). Matt Crockett

A Christmas Carol (ish) will be performed at Soho Place in central London from Saturday 16th November to Tuesday 31st December 2024.

Soho Place is located at 4 Soho Place, Charing Cross Road, W1D 3BG. The nearest stations are Goodge Street underground station for the Northern Line, and Leicester Square for the Piccadilly and Northern Lines.

Are there A Christmas Carol (ish) accessibility performances?

Yes!

There are three assisted performances for A Christmas Carol (ish): Friday 13th December 2024 at 7.30pm (BSL interpreted), Friday 20th December 2024 at 7.30pm (Audio Described), and Saturday 21st December 2024 at 7.30pm (Live Subtitled).

Looking for more early Christmas activities? Take a look at the best UK pantomimes and our recommendations for the best Christmas shows in London.

How much do A Christmas Carol (ish) theatre tickets cost?

Matt Crockett

At the time of writing (Friday 20th September), tickets for A Christmas Carol (ish) at TodayTix will set you back from £23, not including the booking fee.

How to get A Christmas Carol (ish) tickets

An exclusive pre-sale for A Christmas Carol (ish) went live earlier this week. However, if you missed out on those tickets, there's still time to jingle those bells (purses) and book A Christmas Carol (ish) seats!

General on sale is happening right now at TodayTix.

