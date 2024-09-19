Despite Malik's star status and it being eight years since the release of his first solo single, Pillowtalk, he hadn't performed solo until this year.

After leaving One Direction, Malik adopted a more alternative style for his debut solo album, Mind of Mine, which produced the lead single Pillowtalk. The R&B-leaning style certainly paid off, as Malik became the first British male artist to debut at number one in both the UK and US.

The 31-year-old released two more albums, Icarus Falls in 2018 and Nobody is Listening in 2021, and his collaborative singles, I Don't Wanna Live Forever with Taylor Swift and Dusk Till Dawn with Sia, were met with international success, too.

The Love Like This singer has won the Billboard Music Award for New Artist of the Year twice (making him the only artist to do so) as a solo artist and a member of One Direction, and he also has an American Music Award and a MTV Video Music Award under his belt, too.

So, without further ado, let's find out how you can secure Zayn Malik concert tickets.

You'll have not just one, but six different chances to catch Zayn across the UK this winter. Here's a full list of UK dates and venues:

When do Zayn Malik UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 11am on Saturday 21st September.

How to get Zayn Malik pre-sale tickets

There are a number of pre-sales on offer for anyone who wants to try to get their hands on tickets earlier. Here's a full list of pre-sales and the shows they're applicable to:

ZAYN VIP Key pre-sale (from 9am on Thursday 19th September until 10am on Saturday 21st September): Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 11am on Thursday 19th September until 10am on Saturday 21st September): Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

ZAYN Fan Club pre-sale (from 11am on Thursday 19th September until 9:30am on Saturday 21st September): Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

Be sure to get onto the Ticketmaster website bright and early on Saturday morning, and have your login details to hand to make sure there's no delay.

Demand is expected to be high for this tour, so be sure to head online well before tickets are set to go on sale. For more tips, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

We've rounded up even more advice in our how to avoid booking fees guide and how to get cheap concert tickets guide.