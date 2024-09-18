Strictly Come Dancing is going back on tour – here's how you can get tickets
Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to boogie. Strictly Live is back for another year.
There's nothing out there that can match the glitz, glam and sheer volume of sequins of the Strictly Come Dancing UK Live tour.
This regular fixture of the British entertainment calendar is a dance extravaganza, this year directed by Craig Revel Horwood and featuring the current line-up of Strictly dancers, as well as the Strictly Live Tour band and singers at their very best.
Strictly will return to our screens on 21st September this year for its 22nd series, this time featuring an impressive line-up of celebs including Shayne Ward, Pete Wicks and Sarah Hadland.
Fans can expect the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour to reflect everything they love about the show, from the spectacular choreography to live music and more.
Not only that, the show will be judged by Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, who will be joined for the first time by new judge Motsi Mabuse.
More like this
Fans can expect a whopping 30 shows taking place over 23 days, with things kicking off at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 17th January 2025.
So it's time to get out your scoring paddles – here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Strictly Live tour, including dates, venues and our top tips for beating ticket queues.
Buy Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster
Want to treat yourself to more live entertainment? We've rounded up the best West End shows, plays and musicals happening right now, as well as written a review for the new musical Why Am I So Single?
What are the dates and venues for the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK tour?
The Strictly Come Dancing Live UK tour 2025 will begin on 17th January and will run until 9th February. The tour will see the Strictly gang visiting nine different venues across major UK cities including London, Liverpool and Birmingham.
Here's a full list of all the Strictly dates, times and venues:
- 17th January 2025 — Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
- 18th January 2025 at 2:30pm — Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
- 18th January 2025 at 7:30pm — Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
- 19th January 2025 at 1:30pm — Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
- 19th January 2025 at 6:30pm — Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
- 21st January 2025 at 2:30pm — Sheffield, Utilita Arena Sheffield
- 21st January 2025 at 7:30pm — Sheffield, Utilita Arena Sheffield
- 22nd January 2025 — Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle
- 23rd January 2025 at 2:30pm — Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle
- 23rd January 2025 at 7:30pm — Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle
- 24th January 2025 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 25th January 2025 at 1:30pm — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 25th January 2025 at 6:30pm — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 26th January 2025 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 28th January 2025 — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- 29th January 2025 — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- 30th January 2025 — Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 31st January 2025 — Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 1st February 2025 at 2:30pm — Manchester, AO Arena
- 1st February 2025 at 7:30pm — Manchester, AO Arena
- 2nd February 2025 at 1:30pm — Manchester, AO Arena
- 2nd February 2025 at 6:30pm — Manchester, AO Arena
- 4th February 2025 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- 5th February 2025 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- 6th February 2025 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- 7th February 2025 — London, The O2
- 8th February 2025 at 2:30pm — London, The O2
- 8th February 2025 at 7:30pm — London, The O2
- 9th February 2025 at 1:30pm — London, The O2
- 9th February 2025 at 6:30pm — London, The O2
Buy Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When do Strictly Come Dancing Live UK tour tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 20th September.
However, there is a chance to snap up tickets earlier thanks to a number of pre-sales.
Buy Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster
Strictly Come Dancing Live UK tour pre-sales
Here's a full list of the pre-sales available. Please note that not every pre-sale is applicable to each show.
- Three presale (from 10am on Wednesday 18th September to 9am on Friday 20th September)
- OVO presale (from 10am on Wednesday 18th September to 9am on Friday 20th September)
- Strictly Come Dancing Fans presale (from 8am on Thursday 19th September to 10am on Thursday 19th September)
- Strictly subscribers presale (from 8am on Thursday 19th September to 10am on Thursday 19th September)
- Fan presale (from 8am on Thursday 19th September to 9am on Friday 20th September)
- Past Bookers presale (from 8am on Thursday 19th September to 9am on Friday 20th September)
- Ticketmaster presale (from 10am on Thursday 19th September to 9am on Friday 20th September)
- Fan presale (from 8am on Thursday 19th September to 9am on Friday 20th September)
- Venue presale (from 10am on Thursday 19th September to 9am on Friday 20th September)
Buy Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster
If you want to see even more of the Strictly stars in action, then you're in luck— Nikita Kuzmin is heading on a UK tour next year, plus Kevin Clifton is starring in Chicago.