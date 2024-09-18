Strictly will return to our screens on 21st September this year for its 22nd series, this time featuring an impressive line-up of celebs including Shayne Ward, Pete Wicks and Sarah Hadland.

Fans can expect the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour to reflect everything they love about the show, from the spectacular choreography to live music and more.

Not only that, the show will be judged by Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, who will be joined for the first time by new judge Motsi Mabuse.

Fans can expect a whopping 30 shows taking place over 23 days, with things kicking off at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 17th January 2025.

So it's time to get out your scoring paddles – here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Strictly Live tour, including dates, venues and our top tips for beating ticket queues.

Buy Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster

The Strictly Come Dancing Live UK tour 2025 will begin on 17th January and will run until 9th February. The tour will see the Strictly gang visiting nine different venues across major UK cities including London, Liverpool and Birmingham.

Here's a full list of all the Strictly dates, times and venues:

Buy Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster

When do Strictly Come Dancing Live UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 20th September.

However, there is a chance to snap up tickets earlier thanks to a number of pre-sales.

Buy Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Strictly Come Dancing Live UK tour pre-sales

Here's a full list of the pre-sales available. Please note that not every pre-sale is applicable to each show.

Three presale (from 10am on Wednesday 18th September to 9am on Friday 20th September)

OVO presale (from 10am on Wednesday 18th September to 9am on Friday 20th September)

Strictly Come Dancing Fans presale (from 8am on Thursday 19th September to 10am on Thursday 19th September)

Strictly subscribers presale (from 8am on Thursday 19th September to 10am on Thursday 19th September)

Fan presale (from 8am on Thursday 19th September to 9am on Friday 20th September)

Past Bookers presale (from 8am on Thursday 19th September to 9am on Friday 20th September)

Ticketmaster presale (from 10am on Thursday 19th September to 9am on Friday 20th September)

Fan presale (from 8am on Thursday 19th September to 9am on Friday 20th September)

Venue presale (from 10am on Thursday 19th September to 9am on Friday 20th September)

Buy Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster

If you want to see even more of the Strictly stars in action, then you're in luck— Nikita Kuzmin is heading on a UK tour next year, plus Kevin Clifton is starring in Chicago.