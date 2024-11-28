Walsh – best known these days as the host of Gladiators and The Chase – first brought the group together in March for a one-off show at the London Palladium. But, after selling out the entire venue, the idea for a full tour was born.

The show will see the four comedy veterans, alongside a 15-piece band, giving performances inspired by the original group. Fans can expect songs, jokes and plenty of onstage banter.

As Walsh said in the press release: "People are starved of our type of entertainment – songs, stories, jokes – and banter! It’s an homage to the Rat Pack but brought up to the modern day, and it’s a fantastic night.

"We are just thrilled. We all share the same dressing room – we’re mates. We’ve known each other for so long now – and the show is about warmth and family – because we are. It’s great, really great."

He added: "The show harks back to the 1950s and '60s – the Rat Pack era of Sinatra and the gang. The four of us have been mates for over 40 years now and we have a combined age of around 250 years, so a quarter of a millennium. The only time we were on the same show was in 1993 for the Royal Variety Performance. I’ve been desperate to put something together like this for so long."

Here's how you can get tickets.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is in The Prat Pack?

The Prat Pack will star four British comedy veterans: Bradley Walsh, Brian Conley, Shane Richie and Joe Pasquale.

All four have been friends for years and, according to the tour promoter: "Walsh, Conley and Richie were all Pontins Bluecoats earlier in their careers and Pasquale was a Warner's Greencoat" – entertainers at family holiday camps – "Giving them all a grounding in variety before decades-long careers at the very top of entertainment."

When and where can I see The Prat Pack live?

Here's the full list of dates and venues for the Prat Pack UK tour.

Most of The Prat Pack show dates can be found at Ticketmaster, although some are on sale at ATG Tickets or the specific venue sites.

Pre-sale opens on Thursday 28th November at 10am, while general sale will begin on Friday 29th November, also at 10am.

Advertisement

Make sure you also check out the best West End shows and Black Friday theatre ticket deals.