We know what you're thinking: 'Doesn't Black Friday exclusively offer discounts on big ticket items like tech?'. While we've seen some fantastic offers on products such as Meta Quest 3, Nintendo Switch and the Xbox Series X, it's not just gadget-heads which can secure a saving this November. As Black Friday continues to grow more popular , you can find savings on anything from holidays to theatre tickets.

For Black Friday 2023, we spotted on the Cruel Intentions and Mean Girls musicals, plus Guys and Dolls. The UK ticketing sites which pulled through with the best discounts were Fever, Headout, London Theatre Direct, LOVEtheatre, and TodayTix, with LOVEtheatre boasting one of the best savings with 55% off selected West End shows.

Here are the best Black Friday theatre ticket deals we've found so far in 2024.

Are theatre tickets cheaper on Black Friday?

ATG Tickets/Marc Brenner

Yes, theatre tickets are cheaper during sales events such as Black Friday and London Theatre Week.

In our guide below, you'll find that there are some deals where you'll automatically save on theatre tickets (regardless of the show you've chosen to see), for example, with the no booking fee offer.

No one knows better than the RadioTimes.com Going Out team how quickly theatre ticket prices can fluctuate depending on demand. For example, Paul Mescal's A Streetcar Named Desire tickets will be more expensive than a longer running theatre show, such as Tina — The Tina Turner Musical, as it's performing for a limited time only and it stars a household name. As a result, it means we're unlikely to see any sizeable offers on this show.

However, for shows which have a longer run time, theatre ticketing sites are more likely to offer deals on them during sales events like Black Friday and London Theatre Week (which ran a little longer than a week from Monday 19th August to Sunday 1st September).

How to find Black Friday theatre ticket deals

Photography by Marc Brenner

So, how do you find a Black Friday theatre ticket deal? And how can you be certain that the ticketing deals you see are legitimate? Well, don't fret too much, the Going Out team have done all of the hard work for you.

Here at RadioTimes.com, we have our best West End shows guide and our how to get cheap theatre tickets guides which tell you how to secure cheap tickets throughout the year. This means that we're acutely aware of how expensive a production is, so can reliably tell you whether the Black Friday deal is worthwhile.

We also scour various UK theatre ticketing sites, such as ATG Tickets, Ticketmaster, and LW Theatres, to ensure you're always getting the best price on your show.

Best Black Friday London theatre deals at a glance:

Best Black Friday theatre ticket deals to save on West End shows

GettyImages/Jeff Spicer/Stringer

No booking fees for LOVEtheatre Week

What's the deal: From now until Sunday 17th November, you can make the most of no booking fees at LOVEtheatre when you purchase show tickets.

Why we chose it: At LOVEtheatre, there’s a show for everyone, from productions the RadioTimes.com Going Out team have seen and reviewed favourably, such as Why Am I So Single? and The Lehman Trilogy, to family favourites like the Olivier Award winning Back to the Future the Musical and Disney’s The Lion King.

Secure no booking fees at LOVEtheatre

Theatre tickets with an overnight stay for just £70pp

What's the deal: At Holiday Extras this Black Friday, you can secure tickets to a theatre show of your choice, an overnight stay in a central London hotel with breakfast included, sightseeing river cruise tickets, and Hop On Hop Off bus tickets for just £70 per person.

Why we chose it: If you're heading to London for a sightseeing day, there's few better ways to experience everything the big city has to offer than with a theatre show, river cruise, and bus tour. The free river cruise and Hop On Hop Off tickets included in this package will save you £43, too.

Get theatre tickets with an overnight stay for just £70pp

Get 29% off The Phantom of the Opera tickets and a three course meal

What's the deal: This bundle from reputable experience company Virgin Experience Days will see you and a lucky plus one enjoy The Phantom of the Opera theatre show and a three course dining experience with a cocktail at Marco Pierre White's London Steakhouse Co. for £162.50 instead of £230, saving you 29%.

Why we chose it: With the long nights drawing in and the festive lights soon to be hanging around London’s Oxford Street, there’s no better time to head on down to West End and see a theatre show, particularly when a three course meal and cocktail is thrown in, too!

Buy The Phantom of the Opera tickets and a three course meal for £230 £162.50 (save £67.50 or 29%) at Virgin Experience Days

Save up to 50% on tickets at Theatre Tickets Direct

What's the deal: This Black Friday, Theatre Tickets Direct have slashed the price of its — you already guessed it from the name of the website — theatre tickets. For a limited time only, you can save up to 50% on theatre tickets to shows such as Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, and Les Misérables.

Why we chose it: It's important to save those all-important pennies in the run up to Christmas, and what better way to do that than with half price theatre tickets?

Save up to 50% on tickets at Theatre Tickets Direct

Save 38% on Wicked tickets

What's the deal: At Red Letter Days this Black Friday, you can save 38% on two tickets to Wicked at The Apollo Victoria Theatre in London; the price for this experience has dropped from £150 to £92.99 for a limited time only.

Why we chose it: We chose this particular experience from Red Letter Days because of all the Wicked buzz flying around at the moment! With the new Wicked movie, starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey, hitting cinemas soon, tickets to see the West End production are proving popular (no pun intended).

Buy Wicked tickets for £150 £92.99 (save £57.01 or 38%) at Red Letter Days

Pay no fees on The Tempest and selected shows at TodayTix

What's the deal: We feature TodayTix a lot here at RadioTimes.com as the pricing for its theatre tickets are always competitive. For a limited time only, you can pay no fees on selected shows, such as The Tempest, saving you those all important pounds.

Why we chose it: We mentioned earlier than limited-time-only shows with big-name actors rarely have offers attached to them, as the shows always prove so popular. However, TodayTix has included The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver in its no fees offer!

Pay no fees on The Tempest and selected shows at TodayTix

