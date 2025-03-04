The Producers is based on the cult classic 1967 film of the same name, written by Mel Brooks. Although Brooks was initially reluctant to adapt it into a musical, it was a huge success, with the original Broadway production being nominated for 15 Tony Awards and winning 12 of them.

The musical follows Max Bialystock, a Broadway producer who is down-on-his-luck, and Leo Bloom, an accountant who dreams of grandeur, as they plan to produce the worst show ever brought to the stage. After all, there's more money in a flop than in a hit, right?

Much to their surprise, "Springtime for Hitler" is a roaring success and, naturally, chaos ensues. The Producers shines a spotlight on the absurdity of show business, all while being packed full of gags, show stopping musical numbers and often ridiculous characters.

If you want to witness it for yourself, here's how you can get tickets to the West End transfer of The Producers.

Buy The Producers tickets from £20 at TodayTix

When and where can I see The Producers musical?

The Producers will be heading to the Garrick Theatre on Charing Cross Road.

The musical is currently set to run from 30th August 2025 until 21st February 2026.

How much are The Producers tickets?

Tickets are currently on sale starting from £20. As with all theatre productions, prices will vary depending on the performance date and where you choose to sit.

How to get The Producers West End tickets

Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased at TodayTix and London Theatre Direct.

