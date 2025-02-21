Despite the austere setting of the Theatre Royal Drury lane, this show manages to walk the line between literary classic and millennial house party, thanks in part to a packed soundtrack of '90s club classics. Throughout the performance hot pink confetti rains from the ceiling – to the extent I worried for the clean up crew – and in the first act, a giant inflatable heart descends onto the stage, because to hell with subtlety. When you’re dealing one of the most iconic enemies to lovers stories of all time then why not relish in it?

And relish they did. Tom Hiddleston literally dances across stage as the swashbuckling, sweet talker Benedick who starts off a sworn bachelor, but upon learning Beatrice 'loves him', turns delightfully awkward to the point I wanted to say, "Tom, your Hugh Grant is showing".

Much Ado About Nothing. Marc Brenner

Atwell is similarly supreme as Beatrice, showing her wholeness as a barbed, intelligent, yet soft hearted woman who welcomes love with open arms when the time comes. In her performance, Atwell manages to carry the legacy of Shakespeare’s sharpest heroin while also bringing a world-weariness to the words which feels entirely her own.

When they're together, sparks fly. Whether it's because the pair have moved in similar Marvel-sized circles over the last decade, or they're simply that good, the duo seem entirely comfortable in each other's presence, flinging insults back and forth with hardly contained glee before later moving into throaty declarations of loves that, I admit, brought tears.

Joining the two film stars on stage is a stellar cast which includes Mason Alexander Park – the highlight of Jamie Lloyd’s last production The Tempest – who adds soul to the entire performance, not only with their deft portrayal of the loyal maid Margaret, but also by singing a number of ballads and party hits throughout.

James Phoon is also a highlight, as Claudio he represents the dangerous overlap of golden retriever boyfriend and entitled misogynist who turns on Hero, his would-be fiancé, at the drop of a hat. Again, he manages to make Shakespeare's words so relevant to the modern day.

Cast of Much Ado About Nothing. Marc Brenner

As a whole though the entire cast carry off the switch in tone in the second act unbelievably well. All the goofiness and joy of the first half is instantly extinguished as Hero is accused of being ‘un-chaste’, to be replaced by nasty words and gut punching grief.

But of course this is a Shakespearean comedy, so naturally all that confusion and sadness is sorted at the end, leaving the characters with nothing left to do but marry and dance – what a wonderful way to spend an evening.

Overall, I defy anyone, from the harshest Shakespearean traditionalist, to the die-hard Loki stan, not to enjoy this sparkling rendition of Shakespeare meets Mamma Mia.

Who would have thought that a play over 400 years old, would have people cackling, crying and catcalling – but then again, Tom Hiddleston is in it, so what did I expect?

How long is Much Ado About Nothing in London for?

Cast of Much Ado About Nothing. Marc Brenner

Much Ado About Nothing has a limited time only performance. The show runs until 5th April 2025 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, with shows every Monday to Saturday.

How much do Much Ado About Nothing London tickets cost?

Thanks to reduced availability, tickets to see Hiddleston and Atwell in Much Ado About Nothing will set you back at least £59, not including the booking fee.

How to get Much Ado About Nothing tickets

Tickets are on sale at London Theatre Direct and LOVE Theatre and there is still plenty of seats available.

