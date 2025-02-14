Unicorn is a brand new production with a brand new script, and it's written by Mike Bartlett and directed by James Macdonald, with Kate Horton producing the play.

This isn't the first time Bartlett and Horton have joined forces, having worked together on Cock, a production which follows a man torn between a male and female lover, starring Ben Whishaw and Andrew Scott.

Similarly to the exploration of relationship dynamics in Cock, Unicorn interrogates the marriage between middle-class and middle-aged couple Polly (played by Nicola Walker) and Nick (Stephen Mangan).

The couple's sex life has lost its spark, and the person Polly believes can bring it back is 28-year-old cockney student Kate (The Crown's Erin Doherty).

The first part of the play is primarily concerned with the ins-and-outs of a threesome: What does it mean for Polly and Nick's marriage? How will the threesome affect their marriage in the future? Will it? What will the kids think? The neighbours? Nick's friend Tom?

Self-aware critiques of masculinity, monogamy, shame and capitalism are offered, until the couple eventually decide whether they'd like to give the threesome the green light.

In the second part, we learn Polly and Nick have separated, and Mangan's character meets up with Kate and suggests the three of them rekindle and have sex. Surprisingly, the threesome leads to a polyamorous relationship, with Kate becoming Polly and Nick's girlfriend.

However, unlike the lengthy discussions on whether or not to have a threesome, there is no conversation ahead of becoming a throuple; the audience can only assume that the decisiveness of the polyamorous relationship is down to Nick's newfound assertiveness after taking up kayaking and kicking a man unconscious...

It's in this second part that the audience learn about the dual meaning of the unicorn. As well as representing Kate joining Polly and Nick's relationship, we see unicorn as a symbol of hope.

For Kate, being the unicorn offers security and stability as a young person — with recently deceased parents — in a world riddled with the cost of living crisis and climate change. For Polly and Nick, having a unicorn represents a way to feel like they're still living.

Although Mangan and Walker have played a married couple before (in BBC's The Split), the three actors weren't convincing in a polyamorous relationship.

The play began stunted and the dialogue felt jolted, and I was conscious that I was experiencing a play rather than a conversation between three people.

Although the chemistry between the three of them warms up, there was a lack of intimacy and passion between them throughout, and some of the line delivery didn't land as intended – for example, Nick explaining the Latin roots of the word 'credit'.

Doherty's character is drawn to her teacher Polly (who is also a poet) because of 'the words'. During one conversation between Polly and Nick, Polly describes how she'd like Nick to have sex with her, and Nick responds with an equally open confession. This was a great example of honesty, and I was keen for Unicorn to strive towards this level of non-shame.

The set, which was created by Miriam Buether, is simple, with the scenes consisting of one object: a sofa, a bench, or a bed; the staging feels bare, and I think it contributes to the lack of intimacy we feel in the play.

Buy Unicorn tickets from £102 at LOVEtheatre

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For more theatre show reviews, take a look at our Second Best review and Inside No. 9 Stage/Fright review.

When and where can I see Unicorn in London's West End?

Unicorn. Marc Brenner

Unicorn is performing at London's Garrick Theatre from now (Friday 14th February) until Saturday 26th April this year.

Garrick Theatre is located in the capital city's West End at the following address: 2 Charing Cross Road, London WC2H 0HH.

Buy Unicorn tickets from £102 at LOVEtheatre

How to get tickets to Unicorn play at Garrick Theatre

Tickets to see Unicorn are available to buy now at LOVEtheatre. Unsurprisingly, due to the star cast, tickets will currently set you back from £102. However, there is good availability for all dates.

Buy Unicorn tickets from £102 at LOVEtheatre

Ad

Take a look at the best West End shows on in London at the moment, plus the best kids theatre shows and how to get cheap London theatre tickets.