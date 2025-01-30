Long-time collaborators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith took to the stage at Wyndham's Theatre to share their spooky tales, and will certainly leave you guessing after the curtain comes down.

For fans of the television series, there are plenty of nods to sketches from the original material, including that of Bernie Clifton's Dressing Room, that'll sure to have onlookers at times laughing and later, in tears.

Steve Pemberton. Marc Brenner

Now, as audiences were told at the end of the play, what happens inside no. 9 stays inside no. 9, so I won't go into too much detail of what the comedy duo have in store, but it isn't to be missed – especially with just 12 weeks on the West End.

The pair do what they do best, scaring audiences with plenty of laughs. In the first act, each scene is set perfectly and is certain to leave chills down your spine. One of the most notable moments of the play is a kidnap scene in which a celebrity guest is taken hostage and must improvise their escape, allowing a rest from the worries of the theatre ghosts coming to haunt you.

The second act kicks off with a rehearsal of Terror in the Asylum, a play which the hosts had teased to the audience, which delves into the ghost that haunts Wyndham's theatre.

There isn't much I am able to divulge about the second act without spoiling it for theatregoers, but it does offer a chance to see more of the cast, with stellar performances from Miranda Hennessy, who plays an influencer-turned-West End lead who soon grows scared of the supposed ghost haunting her.

Anna Francolini, meanwhile, is a standout, especially when her eyeball hangs out of her face.

Classic Inside No. 9, right?

Anna Francolini. Marc Brenner

While not much more can be said, audiences will be certainly left on the edge of their seats, unsure what will happen next, as Pemberton and Shearsmith meander around an astonishing script.

The production is fabulous across the board, and I haven't got one slightly unsure word to say about it.

What I will say, though, is if you're not one for the peculiar and horror – brace yourself!

With plenty of jump scares and light flickers, you may find yourself with your hands in front of your face – but don't all the best horrors have you feeling the same way?

The play is only on until 5th April 2025, so make sure to grab your tickets while you still can – it's a thrilling ride that shouldn't be missed.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Buy Inside No.9 Stage/Fright tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

For more theatre madness and magic, here's the best kids theatre shows, the best musicals on tour UK and check out our review of Two Strangers Carry a Cake Across New York.