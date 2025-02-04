In Second Best, you’re following the journey of a man, Martin Hill, who is about to become a dad. It’s at this moment, he reflects on his life and how he very nearly became Harry Potter.

First off, the 80-minute stage play is funny. Moments into the show, laughter ripples through the audience. But soon after, a hush falls as Martin’s psyche is laid bare and this continues throughout: Comedy, to tenderness, to despair – full circle.

Second Best. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Butterfield expertly delivers in his performance of Martin. Aided by the intimacy of Riverside Studios as a theatre space, he holds the audience’s engagement throughout. He makes the task of performing solos look effortless, but that’s not to say he carries the play alone.

Directed by Michael Longhurst, the former Donmar Warehouse artistic director, the stage and sound are both used incredibly well to shift between the tones of the play.

A large, white space, with minimal props provides the backdrop – this helps keep your eyes focused on Butterfield. While it’s not aiming for realism, there is nothing on the stage that is not used to heighten the emotions at work. Add in the sound and lighting effects and the audience are suddenly allowed into the mind of Martin.

Asa Butterfield has been in many things in his life so far, playing many characters. It’s evident he’s an excellent actor, but Second Best may be one of his greatest performances so far. This is an 80-minute story you don’t want to miss out on.

How to get Second Best tickets

Second Best is running from 24th January to 22nd February 2025 at Riverside Studios, which officially counts as Off West End. To get there, you can either head to Kensington (Olympia) or Hammersmith station.

Tickets are available at TodayTix and London Theatre Direct and right now you can get if from £33.

