The full cast announcement also included The Wheel of Time actress Kate Fleetwood and Star Trek Discovery's David Ajala.

Inspired by the work of playwright Henrik Ibsen, My Master Builder is a new play written by Lila Raicek and directed by Michael Grandage.

It follows the marriage of Elena Solness (Fleetwood) and Henry Solness (McGregor) who are preparing to throw a party in the Hamptons when an unexpected visitor arrives, putting strain on his already troubled relationship.

Following the original announcement of the play, McGregor said: "It’s such a thrill to be returning to the stage – and to work with Michael again, an actor’s director with whom I have had some of my happiest working experiences.

"And what a play – I love where Lila has taken the story, a very modern take on today’s sexual politics."

Here's how you can get tickets.

When and where can I see My Master Builder at the West End?

My Master Builder will run from 17th April to 12th July 2025 at Wyndham's Theatre, with shows every Monday to Saturday.

The theatre is just outside Leicester Square tube station, so to get there you'll need to use the Northern or Piccadilly Line.

How to get My Master Builder tickets

Tickets are on sale now at TodayTix and LOVE Theatre. Right now, there is still availability across most dates, but as it's only a limited run, we'd recommend getting your tickets soon.

How much do My Master Builder tickets cost?

Tickets start at £28 on TodayTix plus booking fee. This then goes up depending on where you sit to: £45, £54, £75, £89, £101, £144 and £190.

