The show was originally intended to have its world premiere in autumn 2024, but faced delays and will now run from October 2025 at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre.

With Direction by Matthew Dunster, the mind behind 2:22 - A Ghost Story, the show will see the return of Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark and 22 other tributes as they face off in a deadly contest known as the Hunger Games.

The show will take place in a rare in the round setting and the rest of the creative team includes Miriam Buether (set designer), Moi Tran (costume designer), Charlotte Broom (choreographer), Lucy Carter (lighting designer), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound designer), Tal Rosner (video designer), Kev McCurdy (fight director), John Maddox for Suspended Illusions (performer flying), Amy Ball (casting director), and Gary Beestone (production manager).

Following the play's announcement back in 2024 author Suzanne Collins said: "I'm very excited to be collaborating with the amazing team of Conor McPherson and Matthew Dunster as they bring their dynamic and innovative interpretation of The Hunger Games to the London stage."

The full cast for the play has yet to be announced, but we do know that tickets will go on sale this March.

For Hunger Games fans, this year is also a double whammy, as the prequel novel centred around Haymitch Abernathy is set for release on 18th March.

Sunrise on the Reaping is set to follow the story of the 50th Annual Hunger Games – the Quarter Quell, in which Haymitch competed and won – and is also due to be turned into a film in 2026. You can pre-order the book from Waterstones now.

When is the Hunger Games stage show coming to London?

The Hunger Games on stage is coming to London in October 2025.

The show will be held at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre.

When do tickets to the Hunger Games stage show go on sale?

Tickets are set for release on 27th March, so you'll still have to wait a bit longer before declaring yourself the victor.

