The Somerset House Summer Series is hosted at – you guessed it – Somerset House in London. The concert series is hosted in Somerset House's open-air courtyard, meaning that concert-lovers can get close access to their favourite artists on stage.

This annual run of live gigs, which has been running since 2000, is returning in July this year with 11 outdoor dates locked-in. On the line-up in previous years, Somerset House has seen the likes of Amy Winehouse, Adele, and Patti Smith.

In 2025, you'll be able to see the likes of six-time Grammy award winner St Vincent and a one-off date from British rapper and songwriter Giggs. Let's find out how you can secure tickets today.

Buy Somerset House Summer Series tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where is Somerset House Summer Series?

The Somerset House Summer Series will start on July 10th with Rizzle Kicks and ends with Giggs and special guests on July 20th.

Somerset House is located in central London at Strand, London, WC2R 1LA.

Buy Somerset House Summer Series tickets at Ticketmaster

Who is on the Somerset House Summer Series line-up?

Photo by C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images

The Somerset House Summer Series line-up is jam-packed to say the least! Here is the full line-up for this summer.

Is there a Somerset House Summer Series pre-sale?

There is!

You can access the Somerset House Summer Series American Express pre-sale at 10am on Monday 3rd March at Ticketmaster.

But that's not the only pre-sale; we've written a full-list of the Somerset House Summer Series pre-sales below:

American Express pre-sale | 10am, Monday 3rd March

Metropolis pre-sale | 10am, Wednesday 5th March

Artist pre-sale | 10am, Wednesday 5th March

Buy Somerset House Summer Series tickets at Ticketmaster

For more information about how to access this pre-sale as an American Express cardholder, be sure to check out our how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster guide.

When do Somerset House Summer Series tickets go on sale?

General on sale will take place at the end of the week, at 10am on Thursday 6th March.

Buy Somerset House Summer Series tickets at Ticketmaster

