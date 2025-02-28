Pitbull last took to the stage in London just last week, when he headlined the O2 Arena. This proved to be a popular show, with searches for Pitbull tickets shooting up 455 per cent on Google Trends after the concert.

This time, Mr Worldwide will be joined by an extra special guest; Shaggy will be bringing his legendary hits such as It Wasn't Me and Boombastic to the stage.

Pitbull is a man who needs no introduction; the multiple Grammy and Billboard award-winning musician has sold more than 24 million studio albums and over 100 million singles across the world to date, and is an ambassador for Latin music.

If you want to hear Pitbull's hits live along with Shaggy, keep reading for the ultimate guide to how to get Pitbull tickets.

Pitbull is gracing us with his presence four more times across the UK and Ireland in June 2025. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

5th June 2025 — Dublin, 3Arena

8th June 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Arena

9th June 2025 — London, The O2

10th June 2025 — London, The O2

When do Pitbull tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 9am on Friday 28th February.

How to get Pitbull tickets on Ticketmaster

Be sure to have your Ticketmaster login details to hand and get online bright and early — we'd recommend at least 10 or 15 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.

Bear in mind that if you can't get a ticket on the Ticketmaster website, you can always try another ticketing site like Live Nation. These sites usually have lower traffic than Ticketmaster, which means that it could be easier to get your hands on a Pitbull ticket.

How to get Pitbull concert hospitality tickets

If you want to take your concert experience to the next level, one of the best ways to do that is by purchasing a VIP package.

Seat Unique are offering a range of hospitality packages for the show in Co-op Manchester. Fans can get their hands on the Hideaway, Private Suite or Seat Unique suite tickets, with perks ranging from premium suites and lounge access to a private viewing platform and live entertainment in a secret nightclub.

There are also hospitality tickets available for Pitbull's Manchester show on the Ticketmaster website.

Buy Pitbull hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

The RadioTimes.com team are here to help you navigate the confusing world of pre-sales, with our guide to artist pre-sale, Mastercard pre-sale, American Express pre-sale, and O2 Priority pre-sale.

Ad

Plus, how to get cheap London Eye tickets and how to get Eubank Jr vs Benn fight tickets.