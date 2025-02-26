The pair had originally been due to fight in October 2022, but this was cancelled after Benn failed two drug tests. However, the upcoming match will put an end to the long-standing rivalry and see the winner go up against the great Canelo Alvarez later in the year.

In the run up Eubank Jr has said: "I think what I bring to the table is far too elite, far too superior in terms of my experience, skill, power, speed. I just think everything is going to be too much for him. He will tell you different but I think it is going to be a serious wake-up call for him."

While Benn countered: "I am taking Eubank's head clean off his shoulders. It's going to be so brutal, it's going to be so violent. Four rounds, bet your money on four rounds, I'll take this clown's head clean off."

But it's not just Eubank Jr and Benn on the undercard; fans can also see Anthony Yarde take on Lyndon Arthur, Liam Smith go head-to-head with Aaron McKenna, Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton, and Viddal Riley facing Cheavon Clarke.

It's set to be an exciting day (to say the least), so here's how to secure your tickets right now to avoid missing out.

When is the Eubank Jr vs Benn fight?

The Eubank Jr vs Benn fight will take place on Saturday 26th April, so be sure to mark it in your calendars!

The event is expected to start at 6pm GMT with Eubank Jr and Benn entering the ring at 10pm.

Where is the Eubank Jr vs Benn fight?

Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images

The boxing rivalry is coming to a head this spring, at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Home of Tottenham Hotspur FC, the stadium is located in North London: 782 High Road, London, N17 0BX and you can get there via Tottenham Hale, White Hart Lane or Northumberland Park.

Benn vs Eubank Jr full fight card

The official fight card is subject to change, but here's the fight card that's been announced so far:

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke

When do tickets go sale for Eubank Jr vs Benn?

Pre-sale opens at 12pm (midday) on Wednesday 26th February for SNK members.

This is followed by general sale on Friday 28th February, also at 12pm.

Tickets can be found at Ticketmaster or the Tottenham Hotspur website.

Buy Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get hospitality tickets for Eubank Jr vs Benn

If tickets run low, you can also head over to Seat Unique right now to secure sure-fire hospitality tickets.

There are currently four packages for the Eubank Jr vs Benn fight: Premium Seat Packages, Seat Unique Suite Package, Tunnel Club packages, and Private Suite packages, and these will set you back at least £409 per person.

Buy Eubank Jr vs Benn hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

