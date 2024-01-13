While the upcoming season will feature fresh games, there will also be the return of some classic challenges, including fan favourite The Eliminator.

"Gladiators is back, and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other. Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!" said BBC director Kate Phillips.

But wait, how does Gladiators work? As the show begins on BBC One, read on for everything you need to know about Gladiators, including the various rules, games and epic prize.

Gladiators rules explained

Meet the new cast of Gladiators BBC

What are the different games on Gladiators?

As well as the introduction of new games, some of the show's classics will be making a return to Gladiators:

Duel

The Wall

Powerball

Gauntlet

Hang Tough

The Eliminator

The Ring

Collision

The Edge

The games returning to the revived show include Duel, The Wall, Powerball, Gauntlet, Hang Tough and the infamous Eliminator.

As we all as these, three new games have been added to the show. The new games include The Ring, Collision and The Edge.

Speaking ahead of the show's launch, co-host Barney Walsh said he would take on The Edge: "I don't really have a fear of heights, so I think The Edge would be one that I'd like," he explained.

"Imagine a game like British bulldog, but it's suspended up in the air and if you fall you land into a net – that sounds like my cup of tea! I think I'd have fun with Hang Tough and I'd like to think I’d be good a Duel, unless someone like Giant is at the other end, I don't think I'd win that, but with the others I might just have a chance!"

What are the rules of the new Gladiators games?

Giant, Steel, Legend, Bradley Walsh and Finley Burkitt. BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd

In The Ring, two contestants must enter the ring and attempt to hit the G logo in the centre in order to win points. However, stood in their way are two Gladiators who will do everything they can to stop them.

Points are then added to the final score and the player with the most points gets a head start in the infamous Eliminator challenge.

Collision is also a brand new game in the 2024 reboot. In this challenge, each contestant must try and cross a suspension bridge, all while taking balls from one side to the other. But, of course, there is a twist. Four Gladiators will be swinging from either side in order to prevent the contestant from crossing the bridge.

Eight metres above the arena floor, Contenders traverse a narrow network of beams as many times as possible to score points, without falling or being thrown off by the oncoming fearless Gladiator.

What is the prize on Gladiators?

It isn't yet known what the prize of the rebooted Gladiators could be.

In the past UK series, 12 cars and prizes totalling more than £45,000 were won on ITV.

When is Gladiators on TV?

It has been confirmed that Gladiators will return with an 11-episode season on BBC One and iPlayer. The show will begin on Saturday 13th January at 5:50pm.

Gladiators will air on BBC One on Saturday 13th January 2024. If you're looking for something to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

