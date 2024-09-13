In Why Am I So Single?, they cleverly address this by breaking the fourth wall, with best friends Oliver (Jo Foster, & Juliet) and Nancy (Leesa Tulley, Six) writing a musical within the musical, and discussing just how difficult that process can be. There are a lot of sticky notes involved. The characters aren't meant to represent Marlow and Moss, but they're inspired by their experiences, as well as their friends'.

Noah Thomas, Leesa Tulley and the cast of Why Am I So Single? Danny Kaan

Scot Nancy and Northerner Oliver, who identifies as non-binary (as do Foster and Marlow), set a familiar scene – they're watching repeats of Friends (in particular the episode where Rachel gets off the plane), drinking prosecco, and analysing why they are so single.

This is the main premise of the show, and although it might sound shallow on the surface, it leads to relatable situations and some profound revelations. Although Oliver and Nancy love Friends, they swipe fun at its heteronormativity and unrealistic romantic standards in I Got Off the Plane. The lyrics "F**k Ross" and "F**k Rachel" are not ones I was ever expecting to hear, but I'm glad I did!

The staging is predominantly centred around the flat, with objects, like house plants, a coat rack, a fridge and a bin all anthropomorphic and fabulous. The "doors", which transform into neon dating app profile rectangles are a brilliant idea, and frankly, I have no idea why no one has thought of doing it before. Or, writing a musical about modern dating and relationships – the material is ripe for the picking.

Noah Thomas, Leesa Tulley and the cast of Why Am I So Single? tap along to C U Never. Danny Kaan

Marlow and Moss strike again with some absolute earworms, particularly the opening track, Why Am I So Single?, and Disco Ball. In the number C U Never, where Oliver and Nancy's friend Artie (a charismatic Noah Thomas, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) helps Nancy compose a text, the accompanying tap routine is so witty, which is what Marlow and Moss excel at.

The tapping is done to represent the sound a phone keyboard makes when typing… or deleting messages. It's so simple, yet effective, and will leave you grinning from ear-to-ear. Men R Trash is another delight, with orange plastic bags utilised in the choreography. Also, if you thought you knew every word that rhymes with "single"... think again.

This musical is not only revelatory for placing a non-binary character at the forefront, but it also makes a platonic friendship, rather than a romantic relationship, the most important one in the story, and that's massively refreshing. Yes, there are the big, outrageous musical numbers full of hilarious double entendres that make you want to just get up there and dance right alongside the cast, but it also touches upon queerness, shame, rejection, and loss in ways that feel representative and not tokenistic.

As for Foster, well, wow, they are just a complete star. I would watch them in their own concert immediately. They have an electric stage presence, with an insane vocal range, taking on pop punk one minute and turning into a Marilyn Monroe-style starlet the next. Tulley, who has a wonderful back-and-forth with Foster, really shines during the slower songs, where she brings powerhouse vocals to emotional lyrics.

Jo Foster sings Disco Ball in Why Am I So Single? Danny Kaan

The only place where this musical is let down is during the song Interlude in B Minor, which is right before the interval. It comes right after Nancy's emotional Just in Case, about missing her ex (based on the tears shed in my audience, that one hit a nerve with a lot of people). It needs some light relief afterwards, but the song is about a bee in the flat… and it's funny, but jars alongside the rest of the songs.

Six is a polished 80 minutes without an interval and Why Am I So Single?, as fun as the show is, could probably have benefitted from this treatment too to make for a musical that's tightened up a bit more.

But I defy anyone not to have a massively enjoyable time at this musical. It's uplifting, hilarious, and creative, and an exciting addition to the West End. Make a date with this show and you will come out of it, whether you're single or not, feeling seen.

Buy Why Am I So Single? tickets from £23 at TodayTix

When and where can I see Why Am I So Single?

Why Am I So Single? is showing at the Garrick Theatre until Thursday 13th February 2025.

The nearest Underground stations to the Garrick Theatre are Charing Cross (for the Bakerloo and Northern lines) and Leicester Square (for the Northern and Piccadilly Lines), plus there are plenty of bus routes.

How to get Why Am I So Single? tickets

Head over to TodayTix to secure tickets. Prices start at £23 but they'll of course vary depending on the seat you choose and which date you go on.

