The band is certainly no stranger to the summer circuit, having recently finished up performances in Newcastle, Lincoln, Edinburgh and Belfast. However, following the announcement of the Tofte Manor Show – aptly titled Madness at the Manor – the lead singer said:

"We didn’t think there were any houses, county estates, or fields we hadn’t played… then we discovered the charming Tofte Manor, right on our doorstep. Madheads unite."

The band will be bringing to all three shows the many hits from their 10 UK top 10 albums, like Our House, It Must Be Love, and Baggy Trousers, plus new tracks from their latest record.

Here's what you need to know.

Here's the dates and venues for Madness' three shows:

How to get Madness tickets

For the Dreamland Margate and Colchester summer shows, pre-sale begins at 9am on Thursday 28th November.

General sale will then go live at 9am on Friday 29th November via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, the Tofte Manor pre-sale will begin at 12pm on 29th November, with general sale kicking off at 12pm on 2nd December through the official website.

