How to get Madness tickets as band announce string of new UK summer dates
The Kings of ska are back for another round of summer concerts.
Madness are back for a trio of summer shows in 2025 with tickets now on sale.
The ska group, headed up by Graham "Suggs" McPherson, will be headlining at three outdoor festivals in 2025: Colchester Castle Summer Series, Dreamland Margate and Labyrinth's Open Air 2025 Summer series at Tofte Manor.
The band is certainly no stranger to the summer circuit, having recently finished up performances in Newcastle, Lincoln, Edinburgh and Belfast. However, following the announcement of the Tofte Manor Show – aptly titled Madness at the Manor – the lead singer said:
"We didn’t think there were any houses, county estates, or fields we hadn’t played… then we discovered the charming Tofte Manor, right on our doorstep. Madheads unite."
The band will be bringing to all three shows the many hits from their 10 UK top 10 albums, like Our House, It Must Be Love, and Baggy Trousers, plus new tracks from their latest record.
Here's what you need to know.
Buy Madness tickets at Ticketmaster
What are the dates and venues of Madness' 2025 UK shows?
Here's the dates and venues for Madness' three shows:
- 13th Jul 2025 – Tofte Manor, Labyrinth's Open Air Summer Series
- 2nd Aug 2025 – Margate, Dreamland
- 23rd Aug 2025 – Colchester Castle Park, Colchester Summer Series
How to get Madness tickets
For the Dreamland Margate and Colchester summer shows, pre-sale begins at 9am on Thursday 28th November.
General sale will then go live at 9am on Friday 29th November via Ticketmaster.
Meanwhile, the Tofte Manor pre-sale will begin at 12pm on 29th November, with general sale kicking off at 12pm on 2nd December through the official website.
