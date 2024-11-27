How to get Lana Del Rey tickets as first pre-sale for UK tour dates goes live today
Kiss goodbye to any Summertime Sadness; Lana Del Rey is returning to the UK in June 2025.
2025 is set to be a busy year for Elizabeth Grant, better known as Lana Del Rey – as the star has just announced a 2025 stadium tour.
Lana will be visiting five stadiums across the UK and Ireland during summer 2025, bringing hit songs from across her huge discography.
The prolific musician has received a slew of nominations and awards, from Grammys to Brits to Ivor Novello awards, even being named by Rolling Stone as the 'greatest American songwriter of the 21st century'.
Now you can have the chance to see her melancholy and tragically romantic voice live in concert. Here's how you can get Lana Del Rey tickets for her 2025 tour.
Buy Lana Del Rey tickets at Ticketmaster
Jump to:
- Lana Del Rey tour 2025: UK dates and venues
- When do Lana Del Rey tickets go on sale?
- Is there a pre-sale for Lana Del Rey's UK tour dates?
- How to get Lana Del Rey hospitality tickets
- How much are Lana Del Rey tickets?
- How to get Lana Del Rey tickets
What are the Lana Del Rey UK 2025 tour dates and venues?
Here's a full list of the dates and venues from Lana Del Rey's 2025 UK and Ireland tour:
- 23rd June 2025 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 26th June 2025 – Glasgow, Hampden Park National Stadium
- 28th June 2025 – Liverpool, Anfield
- 30th June 2025 – Dublin, Aviva Stadium
- 3rd July 2025 – London, Wembley Stadium
When do Lana Del Rey UK tour tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 29th November.
Is there a pre-sale for Lana Del Rey's UK tour dates?
There are a number of pre-sales happening this week before general sale on Friday. Here's a full list of pre-sales and the shows they're applicable to:
- O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 27th November until 9am on Friday 29th November): Cardiff
- Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 27th November until 9am on Friday 29th November): Glasgow, Liverpool, London
- Artist pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 27th November until 9am on Friday 29th November): Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Dublin
- Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 28th November until 9am on Friday 29th November): Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, London
- Venue pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 28th November until 9am on Friday 29th November): Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool
- Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 28th November until 9am on Friday 29th November): Glasgow
How to get Lana Del Rey hospitality tickets
Hospitality packages will be available to purchase on Seat Unique, details of which are still to be confirmed. So far, hospitality tickets are only available for the Wembley Stadium show in London.
Buy Lana del Rey hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
How much are Lana Del Rey UK tour tickets?
While official prices haven't yet been released, speculation is that tickets will be from £70 upwards.
How to get Lana Del Rey tickets for the UK 2025 tour dates
Be sure to log onto Ticketmaster bright and early, at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale. Having your Ticketmaster login details to hand will ensure that no precious time is wasted.
Bear in mind that other websites, including Live Nation and See Tickets also offer Lana del Rey tickets, and often have more tickets available due to lower demand than Ticketmaster.
Another piece of advice is that VIP tickets are often less in demand than general sale tickets. While they may cost more, if you have the disposable income, it's often worth paying a little more to ensure you get your hands on a ticket.
VIP tickets are available on the Ticketmaster and Seat Unique websites.
We've got even more tips for you in our guides to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets.