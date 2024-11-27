The prolific musician has received a slew of nominations and awards, from Grammys to Brits to Ivor Novello awards, even being named by Rolling Stone as the 'greatest American songwriter of the 21st century'.

Now you can have the chance to see her melancholy and tragically romantic voice live in concert. Here's how you can get Lana Del Rey tickets for her 2025 tour.

Buy Lana Del Rey tickets at Ticketmaster

Here's a full list of the dates and venues from Lana Del Rey's 2025 UK and Ireland tour:

When do Lana Del Rey UK tour tickets go on sale?

Lana Del Rey. Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 29th November.

There are a number of pre-sales happening this week before general sale on Friday. Here's a full list of pre-sales and the shows they're applicable to:

O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 27th November until 9am on Friday 29th November): Cardiff

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 27th November until 9am on Friday 29th November): Glasgow, Liverpool, London

Artist pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 27th November until 9am on Friday 29th November): Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Dublin

Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 28th November until 9am on Friday 29th November): Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, London

Venue pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 28th November until 9am on Friday 29th November): Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 28th November until 9am on Friday 29th November): Glasgow

How to get Lana Del Rey hospitality tickets

Hospitality packages will be available to purchase on Seat Unique, details of which are still to be confirmed. So far, hospitality tickets are only available for the Wembley Stadium show in London.

How much are Lana Del Rey UK tour tickets?

While official prices haven't yet been released, speculation is that tickets will be from £70 upwards.

Be sure to log onto Ticketmaster bright and early, at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale. Having your Ticketmaster login details to hand will ensure that no precious time is wasted.

Bear in mind that other websites, including Live Nation and See Tickets also offer Lana del Rey tickets, and often have more tickets available due to lower demand than Ticketmaster.

Another piece of advice is that VIP tickets are often less in demand than general sale tickets. While they may cost more, if you have the disposable income, it's often worth paying a little more to ensure you get your hands on a ticket.

VIP tickets are available on the Ticketmaster and Seat Unique websites.

We've got even more tips for you in our guides to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets.