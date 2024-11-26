How to get Sam Fender tickets as singer adds three new 2025 UK tour dates
Sam Fender has added three new shows to the end of his People Watching tour.
Sam Fender has added a fresh set of dates to his People Watching tour, just days before it's set to open in Dublin.
The singer has tacked three new UK shows to the end of the world tour, which will be heading around Europe and North America from December to June 2025.
Following huge demand for the first set of shows, Fender has booked a performance at the London Stadium (AKA the former Olympic Stadium) before finishing up at the home of his local football club, Newcastle United.
This tour will celebrate Fender's new album of the same name, which will come out in February 2025.
So, if you missed out on tickets the first time, here's everything you need to know.
Buy Sam Fender tickets at Ticketmaster
What are Sam Fender's new UK tour dates?
Fender has added three new UK dates to his People Watching tour. The shows will come at the end of the tour after heading across Europe and the USA, here they are:
- 6th Jun 2025 — London, London Stadium
- 12th Jun 2025 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, St James Park
- 14th Jun 2025 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, St James Park
The rest of the tour, taking place in just a week's time, has very low availability, but in case you want to give it a go here's the rest of the dates:
- 2nd Dec 2024 – Dublin, 3Arena
- 4th Dec 2024 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 6th Dec 2024 – Manchester, Co-Op Live
- 7th Dec 2024 – Manchester, Co-Op Live
- 10th Dec 2024 – London, The O2
- 12th Dec 2024 – London, The O2
- 13th Dec 2024 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 16th Dec 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 17th Dec 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 20th Dec 2024 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
How to get Sam Fender tickets for new UK tour dates
Pre-sale tickets go live at 9:30am on Tuesday 26th November. This is for anyone who has pre-ordered the People Watching album.
General sale will begin on Friday 29th November at 9:30am. If you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Sam Fender tickets at Ticketmaster
Are there hospitality packages available?
Yes, there are. At official partner Seat Unique, you can find a range of hospitality packages which include VIP seating, special access to bars and more.
Buy Sam Fender hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
