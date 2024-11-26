Following huge demand for the first set of shows, Fender has booked a performance at the London Stadium (AKA the former Olympic Stadium) before finishing up at the home of his local football club, Newcastle United.

This tour will celebrate Fender's new album of the same name, which will come out in February 2025.

So, if you missed out on tickets the first time, here's everything you need to know.

Buy Sam Fender tickets at Ticketmaster

Fender has added three new UK dates to his People Watching tour. The shows will come at the end of the tour after heading across Europe and the USA, here they are:

6th Jun 2025 — London, London Stadium

12th Jun 2025 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, St James Park

14th Jun 2025 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, St James Park

The rest of the tour, taking place in just a week's time, has very low availability, but in case you want to give it a go here's the rest of the dates:

Pre-sale tickets go live at 9:30am on Tuesday 26th November. This is for anyone who has pre-ordered the People Watching album.

General sale will begin on Friday 29th November at 9:30am. If you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Sam Fender tickets at Ticketmaster

Are there hospitality packages available?

Yes, there are. At official partner Seat Unique, you can find a range of hospitality packages which include VIP seating, special access to bars and more.

Buy Sam Fender hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

