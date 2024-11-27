How to get Gary Barlow tickets for Songbook UK tour dates as pre-sale goes live today
This is our idea of a very nice day out: Gary Barlow has announced a mammoth UK and Ireland 2025 tour, and we know how you can secure tickets today.
The singer-songwriter who has dominated the charts both as a solo musician and as the lead singer of Take That has announced a huge UK and Ireland tour for 2025.
This month, Gary Barlow has thrilled fans with the news that he'd be kicking off his UK and Ireland tour in the Isle of Man in April and ending the tour in Thetford Forest in June, with stops in cities such as London, Manchester and Glasgow in between.
It's hard to remember a time without the Rule the World singer; as part of Take That, Barlow achieved three number one albums before the group split in 1996. Barlow then went on to release his debut solo album, Open Road, which, unsurprisingly, reached the top of the UK album chart in 1997.
The 53-year-old also climbed to the top of the UK album chart with his 2012 album Sing which, at just 24-minutes long, was the shortest album to ever reach number one in the UK. In 2013, Barlow's album Since I Saw You Last went Double Platinum.
Now, the star is visiting UK and Ireland venues with his The Songbook Tour, and we're excited at the prospect of dancing in the sunshine, singing along to Barlow hits. Let's find out how to secure tickets.
For even more of the latest ticketing announcements, be sure to stay up to date with our Going Out section.
Jump to:
- Where is Gary Barlow bringing his Songbook Tour 2025 in the UK?
- How to get Gary Barlow The Songbook Tour 2025 tickets
Where is Gary Barlow bringing his Songbook Tour 2025 in the UK?
To say Barlow is embarking on a huge UK and Ireland tour would possibly be an understatement seeing as the Rule the World singer has three months' worth of dates planned for next year.
Let's see if Barlow is coming to a venue near you.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Full list of Gary Barlow 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates:
- 17th Apr 2025 – Villa Marina, Isle of Man
- 18th Apr 2025 – Villa Marina, Isle of Man
- 20th Apr 2025 – INEC, Killarney
- 22nd Apr 2025 – Waterfront, Belfast
- 23rd Apr 2025 – Waterfront, Belfast
- 25th Apr 2025 – Olympia, Dublin
- 26th Apr 2025 – Olympia, Dublin
- 28th Apr 2025 – Empire Theatre, Liverpool
- 29th Apr 2025 – Empire Theatre, Liverpool
- 1st May 2025 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- 2nd May 2025 – Civic Hall, Wolverhampton
- 3rd May 2025 – Civic Hall, Wolverhampton
- 5th May 2025 – Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool
- 6th May 2025 – Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool
- 8th May 2025 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
- 9th May 2025 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
- 12th May 2025 – Royal Albert Hall, London
- 13th May 2025 – Royal Albert Hall, London
- 15th May 2025 – Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 16th May 2025 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth
- 19th May 2025 – City Hall, Sheffield
- 20th May 2025 – City Hall, Sheffield
- 22nd May 2025 – Stockton Globe, Stockton
- 23rd May 2025 – Stockton Globe, Stockton
- 24th May 2025 – P&J Live, Aberdeen
- 26th May 2025 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
- 27th May 2025 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
- 29th May 2025 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
- 30th May 2025 – Caird Hall, Dundee
- 31st May 2025 – Caird Hall, Dundee
- 2nd Jun 2025 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 3rd Jun 2025 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- 5th Jun 2025 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
- 6th Jun 2025 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- 7th Jun 2025 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- 10th Jun 2025 – Piece Hall, Halifax
- 13th Jun 2025 – Scarborough Open Air, Scarborough
- 14th Jun 2025 – Delamere Forest, Cheshire
- 18th Jun 2025 – Eden Project, Cornwall
- 21st Jun 2025 – Thetford High Lodge, Thetford Forest
How to get Gary Barlow tickets forThe Songbook UK tour dates
Pre-sale tickets for Barlow's The Songbook Tour kicks off this morning (Wednesday 27th November) at 9:30am.
General on sale will happen two days later, at 9:30am on Friday 29th November.
We imagine tickets to see Gary Barlow will be hugely popular, so be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.