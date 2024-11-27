It's hard to remember a time without the Rule the World singer; as part of Take That, Barlow achieved three number one albums before the group split in 1996. Barlow then went on to release his debut solo album, Open Road, which, unsurprisingly, reached the top of the UK album chart in 1997.

The 53-year-old also climbed to the top of the UK album chart with his 2012 album Sing which, at just 24-minutes long, was the shortest album to ever reach number one in the UK. In 2013, Barlow's album Since I Saw You Last went Double Platinum.

Now, the star is visiting UK and Ireland venues with his The Songbook Tour, and we're excited at the prospect of dancing in the sunshine, singing along to Barlow hits. Let's find out how to secure tickets.

Where is Gary Barlow bringing his Songbook Tour 2025 in the UK?

To say Barlow is embarking on a huge UK and Ireland tour would possibly be an understatement seeing as the Rule the World singer has three months' worth of dates planned for next year.

Let's see if Barlow is coming to a venue near you.

Pre-sale tickets for Barlow's The Songbook Tour kicks off this morning (Wednesday 27th November) at 9:30am.

General on sale will happen two days later, at 9:30am on Friday 29th November.

We imagine tickets to see Gary Barlow will be hugely popular, so be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.