Charli XCX is curating a line-up at the brand new London festival, LIDO, and with the 32-year-old's epic year so far, we can't think of a better pop star to bring the fun to East London.

So far in 2024, Charli XCX has released her sixth studio album, Brat, which dropped on Friday 7th June, performed at her London Partygirl DJ set, co-headlined with Troye Sivan at their Sweat tour, and is currently embarking on her UK arena tour.

The Von Dutch singer joins musician and DJ Jamie xx – who has also been announced as one of the festival's headliners – in curating a line-up.

Here's everything you need to know about Charli XCX's performance at LIDO festival, including how to get pre-sale tickets today.

Buy Charli XCX Lido festival tickets at Ticketmaster

What is London's brand-new LIDO festival?

As if London needed any more day festivals – but, hey, it gives us more options for fun days out after failing to secure Glastonbury tickets! New for 2025 is LIDO festival.

LIDO festival is named after Victoria Park’s historic Lido Field, and the festival features curated music line-ups at the weekend alongside community-driven activities during the week, all with a strong emphasis on sustainability. At the time of writing (Wednesday 27th November), the festival is two-weekends long.

The first LIDO festival weekend will see Jamie xx joined by Arca, Romy, Perfume Genius, Panda Bear, Shy One, Wookie, livwutang, and DJ Harvey on Saturday 7th June 2025. But who will Charli XCX bring along for her performance?

Who is performing at LIDO festival with Charli XCX?

Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images

Charli XCX has already revealed a few names on the LIDO festival line-up, and these include Bladee, The Japanese House, The Dare, 070 Shake, Kelly Lee Owens, and AG Cook, with more artists set to be announced in the upcoming months.

When and where is Charli XCX Presents: Party Girl?

LIDO festival will take place in East London in the summertime, with Charli XCX performing on Saturday 14th June.

14th June 2025 – Victoria Park, London

How to get Charli XCX at LIDO festival tickets

Pre-sale tickets for Charli XCX's curated day at London's LIDO festival go on sale this morning (Wednesday 27th November) at 10am.

General on sale will take place two days later, at 10am on Friday 29th November.

