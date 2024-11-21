Coachella 2025: Dates, line-up and how to get tickets
The hotly-anticipated line-up has been revealed!
Coachella has revealed its star-studded roster, with Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Travis Scott and Green Day set to headline the iconic music festival.
Lady Gaga will headline both Fridays of the festival in what marks her second headlining turn at Coachella, after she appeared as a replacement headliner in 2017 for the then-pregnant Beyoncé.
Green Day will top the bill on the Saturdays, marking Billy Joe Armstrong and co’s debut at the festival, while Post Malone will headline on the Sundays, finally headlining after multiple performances over the years.
Scott, meanwhile, will also appear, but not in a traditional set. Instead, he will offer an immersive experience called CactusCon, according to Rolling Stone, and will perform after Green Day’s set on the Saturday night.
Last year’s Coachella headliners were Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt.
Read on for everything you need to know about this year's festival, including who else is on the line-up and how to get tickets.
Coachella 2025 dates: When is the festival taking place?
The event will take place over two weekends in April: Friday 11th - Sunday 13th and Friday 18th - Sunday 20th.
Coachella 2025 line-up: Full list of acts
The line-up for Coachella 2025 so far is as follows:
Friday 11th and 18th April 2025
- Lady Gaga
- Missy Elliott
- Benson Boone
- The Marias
- Lisa
- The Prodigy
- Parcels
- FKA Twigs
- Mustard
- Mau P
- GloRilla
- Yeat
- The Go-Go’s
- Marina
- Djo
- Tyla
- Sara Landry
- Thee Sacred Souls
- d4vd
- Artemas
- Miike Snow
- Three 6 Mafia
- Chris Lorenzo
- SAINt JHN
- 4batz
- Vintage Culture
- Tink
- Maribou State
- Eyedress
- A.G. Ciij
- CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
- Chris Stussy
- Damian Lazarus
- Julie
- Austin Millz
- Lola Young
- Tinlicker
- SPEED
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
- Ravyn Lenae
- Beltran
- TOPS
- Los Mirlos
- PARISI
- Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins
- KNEECAP
- Shermanology
- vs self
- HiTech
- Moon Boots
- Coco & Breezy
- Glixen
- EREZ
Saturday 12 and 19th April 2025
- Green Day
- Charli XCX
- The Original Misfits
- Keinemusik
- Above & Beyond
- Anitta
- Ivan Cornejo
- Clairo
- ENHYPEN
- Shoreline Mafia
- T-Pain
- Hanumankind
- Sam Fender
- Japanese Breakfast
- Beth Gibbons
- Darkside
- Eli Brown
- Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil
- Jimmy Eat World
- Viagra Boys
- Disco Lines
- Blonde Redhead
- Amelie Lens
- Alok
- Yo Gabba Gabba!
- Glass Beams
- The Dare
- 2holis
- Mind Against x Massamo
- Klangkuenstler
- Salute
- HorsegiirL
- El Malilla
- Medium Build
- underscores
- Indo Warehouse
- Indira Paganotto
- Infected Mushroom
- Rawayana
- Layton Giordani
- DJ Gigola
- HAAi
- Judeline
- Together Pangea
- Bob Vylan
- Prison Affair
- Talón
Sunday 13th and 20th April
- Post Malone
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Zedd
- Junior H
- JENNIE
- Kraftwerk
- Beabadoobee
- Polo & Pan
- XG
- Basement Jaxx
- Keshi
- Chase & Status
- Still Woozy
- Sammy Virji
- Jessie Murph
- Arca
- Rema
- Shaboozey
- Ty Dolla $ign
- Circle Jerks
- Ben Böhmer
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Boris Brejcha
- Dixon x Jimi Jules
- Muni Long
- Amaarae
- BigXthaPlug
- Snow Strippers
- Fcukers
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Dennis Cruz
- VTSS
- The Bleaches
- Wisp
- MEUTE
- Francis Mercier
- Hope Tala
- Sparrow & Barbossa
- Ginger Root
- AMÉMÉ
- SOFT PLAY
- Mohamed Ramadan
- GEL
- Kumo 99
- DESIREE
- Tripolism
- Yulia NikoSpecial billing:
- Travis Scott
How to buy Coachella 2025 tickets
Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Friday (22nd November) at 11am PT on Coachella's official website.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.