Green Day will top the bill on the Saturdays, marking Billy Joe Armstrong and co’s debut at the festival, while Post Malone will headline on the Sundays, finally headlining after multiple performances over the years.

Scott, meanwhile, will also appear, but not in a traditional set. Instead, he will offer an immersive experience called CactusCon, according to Rolling Stone, and will perform after Green Day’s set on the Saturday night.

Last year’s Coachella headliners were Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt.

Read on for everything you need to know about this year's festival, including who else is on the line-up and how to get tickets.

The event will take place over two weekends in April: Friday 11th - Sunday 13th and Friday 18th - Sunday 20th.

Coachella 2025 line-up: Full list of acts

Lady Gaga.

The line-up for Coachella 2025 so far is as follows:

Friday 11th and 18th April 2025

Lady Gaga

Missy Elliott

Benson Boone

The Marias

Lisa

The Prodigy

Parcels

FKA Twigs

Mustard

Mau P

GloRilla

Yeat

The Go-Go’s

Marina

Djo

Tyla

Sara Landry

Thee Sacred Souls

d4vd

Artemas

Miike Snow

Three 6 Mafia

Chris Lorenzo

SAINt JHN

4batz

Vintage Culture

Tink

Maribou State

Eyedress

A.G. Ciij

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Chris Stussy

Damian Lazarus

Julie

Austin Millz

Lola Young

Tinlicker

SPEED

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Ravyn Lenae

Beltran

TOPS

Los Mirlos

PARISI

Pete Tong x Ahmed Spins

KNEECAP

Shermanology

vs self

HiTech

Moon Boots

Coco & Breezy

Glixen

EREZ

Saturday 12 and 19th April 2025

Green Day

Charli XCX

The Original Misfits

Keinemusik

Above & Beyond

Anitta

Ivan Cornejo

Clairo

ENHYPEN

Shoreline Mafia

T-Pain

Hanumankind

Sam Fender

Japanese Breakfast

Beth Gibbons

Darkside

Eli Brown

Gustavo Dudamel & LA Phil

Jimmy Eat World

Viagra Boys

Disco Lines

Blonde Redhead

Amelie Lens

Alok

Yo Gabba Gabba!

Glass Beams

The Dare

2holis

Mind Against x Massamo

Klangkuenstler

Salute

HorsegiirL

El Malilla

Medium Build

underscores

Indo Warehouse

Indira Paganotto

Infected Mushroom

Rawayana

Layton Giordani

DJ Gigola

HAAi

Judeline

Together Pangea

Bob Vylan

Prison Affair

Talón

Sunday 13th and 20th April

Post Malone

Megan Thee Stallion

Zedd

Junior H

JENNIE

Kraftwerk

Beabadoobee

Polo & Pan

XG

Basement Jaxx

Keshi

Chase & Status

Still Woozy

Sammy Virji

Jessie Murph

Arca

Rema

Shaboozey

Ty Dolla $ign

Circle Jerks

Ben Böhmer

Amyl and the Sniffers

Boris Brejcha

Dixon x Jimi Jules

Muni Long

Amaarae

BigXthaPlug

Snow Strippers

Fcukers

Interplanetary Criminal

Dennis Cruz

VTSS

The Bleaches

Wisp

MEUTE

Francis Mercier

Hope Tala

Sparrow & Barbossa

Ginger Root

AMÉMÉ

SOFT PLAY

Mohamed Ramadan

GEL

Kumo 99

DESIREE

Tripolism

Yulia NikoSpecial billing:

Travis Scott

How to buy Coachella 2025 tickets

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Friday (22nd November) at 11am PT on Coachella's official website.

