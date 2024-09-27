Lady Gaga says Joaquin Phoenix 'didn't like' singing live in Joker: Folie à Deux
Gaga spoke about filming the DC sequel while recording The Graham Norton Show.
A week ahead of the release of Joker: Folie à Deux, Lady Gaga has revealed that her co-star Joaquin Phoenix wasn't immediately a fan of singing live on set for the musical sequel.
Gaga was speaking about the new film on the couch for tonight's episode of The Graham Norton Show, where she revealed that she "tried to root" her character Lee Quinzel, a version of comic book character Harley Quinn, "in reality and create Arthur’s love match".
Of the film itself, Gaga said: "It breaks genre in many ways – it’s funny, it’s a drama, there’s dance, there’s music, and everything conspires to make this unique and special film."
It's the musical element that Gaga said Phoenix initially took umbrage with, specifically the live singing, as she explained he "did not like it at first, which was hard, but he did it and was phenomenal".
"It was really fun and interesting to do and watching it back it may be the most vulnerable singing I have ever done," Gaga explained.
Phoenix previously revealed his apprehension himself, saying that Gaga had pushed for the live singing, and he had responded: "No we're not – you can sing live if you like."
Gaga will be seen on The Graham Norton Show opposite Demi Moore, talking about her film The Substance, Colin Farrell, talking about The Penguin, and Richard Ayoade, talking about his new book, The Unfinished Harauld Hughes.
The musicians on the show this week are Jack Savoretti and Miles Kane.
The official synopsis for Folie à Deux says it "finds Arthur Fleck institutionalised at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker".
The synopsis continues: "While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."
Also starring in the film alongside Phoenix and Gaga are Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz and Steve Coogan.
Tonight's episode of The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One from 10:40pm. Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 4th October 2024.
