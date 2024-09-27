Of the film itself, Gaga said: "It breaks genre in many ways – it’s funny, it’s a drama, there’s dance, there’s music, and everything conspires to make this unique and special film."

It's the musical element that Gaga said Phoenix initially took umbrage with, specifically the live singing, as she explained he "did not like it at first, which was hard, but he did it and was phenomenal".

Lady Gaga as Lee Quinzel in Joker: Folie à Deux. Niko Tavernise and DC Comics

"It was really fun and interesting to do and watching it back it may be the most vulnerable singing I have ever done," Gaga explained.

More like this

Phoenix previously revealed his apprehension himself, saying that Gaga had pushed for the live singing, and he had responded: "No we're not – you can sing live if you like."

Gaga will be seen on The Graham Norton Show opposite Demi Moore, talking about her film The Substance, Colin Farrell, talking about The Penguin, and Richard Ayoade, talking about his new book, The Unfinished Harauld Hughes.

The musicians on the show this week are Jack Savoretti and Miles Kane.

Read more:

The official synopsis for Folie à Deux says it "finds Arthur Fleck institutionalised at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker".

The synopsis continues: "While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

Also starring in the film alongside Phoenix and Gaga are Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz and Steve Coogan.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tonight's episode of The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One from 10:40pm. Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 4th October 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.