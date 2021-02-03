At the moment, Friday nights aren’t quite as we remember, but luckily for us, Graham is still chatting to guests from across the entertainment industry and he has another star-studded line up for us this week.

This week’s episode will see Graham chatting to Billie Piper, Sam Neill, James Nesbitt and Andi Osho. While Sir Tom Jones will also be making an appearance to give us the musical performance for the evening – you don’t get much better than Sir Tom.

So get ready for another night of fun chat from some of the biggest names in the business.

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Taking a seat on the infamous sofa this week and talking about her new, debut novel Asking For a Friend, is comedian, actress and writer (amongst many other things) Andi Osho. Sam Neill will be there too to talk about his upcoming movie about two Icelandic sheep farming brothers who had a feud that spanned decades.

Billie Piper will be chatting about her movie Rare Beasts. Not only did Piper star in this, but she also wrote it and directed it. And last but by no means least is James Nesbitt with the Cold Feet star discussing his new Northern Ireland set BBC drama, Bloodlands.

Another week and another great mix of guests for Graham!

Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?

One of the best, most recognisable voices in the business, Sir Tom Jones will be treating us to a performance and, as always with Tom, we can’t wait.

Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?

Graham Norton is back on the red sofa in his BBC studio for series 28.

Norton is chatting to guests both in-studio and remotely to abide by social distancing requirements.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:45pm on Friday 15th January 2021. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.