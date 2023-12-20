The series follows Winslet as The Chancellor of an autocratic regime in a fictional country in Central Europe.

The executive producers are Will Tracy, who also serves as showrunner and writer, Frank Rich (Succession), Tracey Seaward (The Queen), Winslet, Frears and Hobbs.

The Regime will premiere on HBO in the US on 4th March 2024.]

The series is expected to run weekly for six episodes.

The UK release date for the miniseries has yet to be confirmed but it will arrive on Sky Atlantic and NOW in 2024, likely in a date close to the US release.

We will be sure to update this once UK schedules are confirmed but rest assured we don't have long to wait.

The Regime cast

The confirmed cast list for The Regime is as follows.

Kate Winslet as The Chancellor

Matthias Schoenaerts as Corporal Zuber

Guillaume Gallienne as The Chancellor's husband

Andrea Riseborough as the Palace Manager

Martha Plimpton as the US Secretary of State

Hugh Grant as the Leader of the Opposition

Danny Webb as TBC

David Bamber as TBC

Henry Goodman as TBC

Stanley Townsend as TBC

Cosmo as TBC

Louie Mynett as TBC

Rory Keenan as TBC

Karl Markovics as TBC

Pippa Haywood as TBC

We have yet to see who many on the programme will portray.

Matthias Schoenaerts as Colonel Zuber in The Regime. HBO/Sky Atlantic

Of the central players, Oscar-winner Kate Winslet portrays the dictator at the heart of an autocratic regime in a fictional country in Central Europe.

Cesar-winning Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts will play the part of Corporal Zuber, an enforcer for The Chancellor who she describes in the trailer as a "nobody".

Meanwhile, Oscar-nominee Andrea Riseborough portrays her right-hand woman and Guillaume Gallienne portrays Winslet's on-screen husband.

Andrea Riseborough stars as The Palace Manager in The Regime. HBO/Sky Atlantic

Elsewhere, Martha Plimpton plays the role of a US politician attempting to protect her country's interests in the region, while Hugh Grant portrays an opposing politician to Winslet's character who is imprisoned, sparking the central events of the series with large-scale public protests.

The Regime trailer

The teaser trailer for The Regime was released on Wednesday 20th December 2023.

Watch the UK version of the trailer below.

Well, this looks both thought-provoking and immensely funny!

The Regime plot

Kate Winslet walks down a palace corridor lined with guards as The Chancellor in The Regime. HBO/Sky Atlantic

Few plot details have been announced for the series The Regime, but the official plot synopsis reads: "The Regime tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel."

What else we can tell from the style of the series is that it is darkly comic and satirical - what else would we expect from the executive producer of Succession?

