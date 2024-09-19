The Penguin release schedule: When will episode 2 air on Sky Atlantic?
When will fans get to return to Gotham?
Approximately two and a half years after The Batman was released in cinemas, fans can finally return to Matt Reeves's version of Gotham, in spin-off series The Penguin.
Colin Farrell reprises his role as Oz Cobb in the series, while he is joined by a host of newcomers to the world of Gotham including Cristin Milioti, Michael Zegen, Clancy Brown, Rhenzy Feliz and Michael Kelly.
But when can fans expect the second episode to be released, and what is the schedule for the rest of the eight-part limited series?
Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Penguin.
When will The Penguin episode 2 air on Sky Atlantic?
The Penguin will start airing in the US on Thursday 19th September, and on Friday 20th September in the UK.
From the second episode, the series will start airing on Sundays in the US, meaning it will be just over a week between the first episode airing and the second.
This will also be the case on this side of the pond, where UK viewers will have to wait until Monday 30th September. The episode will air at 2am on Sky Atlantic, before being repeated at 9pm the same day.
The Penguin release schedule on Sky Atlantic
The Penguin is largely sticking to a weekly release schedule in both the US and the UK. However, there is a slight tweak to this with the break between the first and second episodes.
The first episode is airing on Thursday 19th September on HBO and Max in the US, before the second episode airs on Sunday 29th September. From that point on, all future episodes will air weekly on Sundays.
Meanwhile, in the UK, each episode is airing at the same time, meaning it is arriving one day later due to timezones. This means the first episode is airing on Friday 20th September, while future episodes are airing on Mondays.
You can find the full release schedule here:
- Episode 1 - After Hours - Friday 20th September
- Episode 2 - Title TBC - Monday 30th September
- Episode 3 - Title TBC - Monday 7th October
- Episode 4 - Title TBC - Monday 14th October
- Episode 5 - Title TBC - Monday 21st October
- Episode 6 - Title TBC - Monday 28th October
- Episode 7 - Title TBC - Monday 4th November
- Episode 8 - Title TBC - Monday 11th November
What is The Penguin about?
The Penguin will reunite fans of The Batman with Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb, AKA The Penguin.
The series will dig deeper into Gotham’s criminal underworld, as Oz tries to become the biggest player in the game. The show will also see Oz go up against Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone, the daughter of John Turturro's Carmine, who has been newly released from Arkham Asylum.
Farrell previously teased of the show, when he finished filming: "It’s dark, The Penguin. It’s so dark. I’m so glad to be done with it, and I loved it, but man I was ready not to sit in the makeup chair anymore when we finished.
"I loved doing the character in the film and this really did get to look, as they say in America, under the hood."
The Penguin will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW from Friday 20th September 2024
