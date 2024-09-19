But when can fans expect the second episode to be released, and what is the schedule for the rest of the eight-part limited series?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Penguin.

When will The Penguin episode 2 air on Sky Atlantic?

Rhenzy Feliz as Victor in The Penguin. HBO/Warner Bros/DC

The Penguin will start airing in the US on Thursday 19th September, and on Friday 20th September in the UK.

From the second episode, the series will start airing on Sundays in the US, meaning it will be just over a week between the first episode airing and the second.

This will also be the case on this side of the pond, where UK viewers will have to wait until Monday 30th September. The episode will air at 2am on Sky Atlantic, before being repeated at 9pm the same day.

The Penguin release schedule on Sky Atlantic

Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb in The Penguin. HBO

The Penguin is largely sticking to a weekly release schedule in both the US and the UK. However, there is a slight tweak to this with the break between the first and second episodes.

The first episode is airing on Thursday 19th September on HBO and Max in the US, before the second episode airs on Sunday 29th September. From that point on, all future episodes will air weekly on Sundays.

Meanwhile, in the UK, each episode is airing at the same time, meaning it is arriving one day later due to timezones. This means the first episode is airing on Friday 20th September, while future episodes are airing on Mondays.

You can find the full release schedule here:

Episode 1 - After Hours - Friday 20th September Episode 2 - Title TBC - Monday 30th September Episode 3 - Title TBC - Monday 7th October Episode 4 - Title TBC - Monday 14th October Episode 5 - Title TBC - Monday 21st October Episode 6 - Title TBC - Monday 28th October Episode 7 - Title TBC - Monday 4th November Episode 8 - Title TBC - Monday 11th November

What is The Penguin about?

Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone in The Penguin HBO

The Penguin will reunite fans of The Batman with Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb, AKA The Penguin.

The series will dig deeper into Gotham’s criminal underworld, as Oz tries to become the biggest player in the game. The show will also see Oz go up against Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone, the daughter of John Turturro's Carmine, who has been newly released from Arkham Asylum.

Farrell previously teased of the show, when he finished filming: "It’s dark, The Penguin. It’s so dark. I’m so glad to be done with it, and I loved it, but man I was ready not to sit in the makeup chair anymore when we finished.

"I loved doing the character in the film and this really did get to look, as they say in America, under the hood."

The Penguin will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW from Friday 20th September 2024 - find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

