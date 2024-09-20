Carmine Falcone, who previously appeared in The Batman, plays a big role in The Penguin, although much of the limelight goes to his daughter, Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti).

But, when Carmine does appear, it's clear he's looking a bit different these days, with the role being recast since The Batman.

Here's everything you need to know.

Why was Carmine Falcone recast in The Batman?

The role of Carmine Falcone was recast simply because The Batman actor John Turturro had scheduling conflicts, so was unable to film the series. Instead, Mark Strong has taken on the role.

Showrunner and executive producer Lauren LeFranc explained the reasoning behind the recast, telling IGN: "Well, practically, John was just unavailable to us.

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone in The Batman. Warner Bros / Jonathan Olley / DC Comics

"He had scheduling conflicts, and we couldn't make it work, but honestly, I'm so thrilled that we brought Mark Strong on. I think he's really good.

"Even though, maybe in the beginning when you first meet him, you might think, 'Oh, well, for fans of The Batman, obviously I'm so used to John Turturro,' but I feel like the gravitas that Mark brings, it's different.

"It's very specific, and I hope, by the end of that episode, you're just thinking, 'That's Carmine Falcone,' and you're engaged in what Mark brings to it."

Who has played Carmine Falcone?

Carmine Falcone has been played by various different actors in Batman films and shows - so the recast for The Penguin won't be anything new to fans.

Mark Strong. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The actors who have played the mob boss include:

Tom Wilkinson (Batman Begins)

John Turturro (The Batman)

John Doman (Gotham)

Mark Strong (The Penguin)

Carmine Falcone is a powerful mob boss and the father of siblings Alberto and Sofia Falcone. The series goes onto explore Sofia's relationship with her father.

