Colin Farrell, who stars as the titular Penguin, otherwise known as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about what it was like filming the show – and just how done he is with all of those prosthetics.

He said: "We wrapped it like two weeks ago, it was mad. What an adventure. I never have any idea what any of this s**t is going to turn out to be, that we do over the years. You just keep your fingers crossed and do the best you can…

"It’s dark, The Penguin. It’s so dark. I’m so glad to be done with it, and I loved it, but man I was ready not to sit in the makeup chair anymore when we finished.

"I loved doing the character in the film and this really did get to look, as they say in America, under the hood."

Colin Farrell as The Penguin. Photograph by Macall Polay/Max

Farrell continued: "In the film, he’s all flash and pizazz and he’s a raconteur and he’s a proprietor at the club, and you get five or six scenes, and I loved it, but this really got to look under the hood and get into his backstory.

"It’s his rise to some version of power that he’s always dreamed of inhabiting, you know? Violent as anything, it’s so dark. I hope it’s good."

Recently, a first-look trailer was unveiled, showing Farrell again looking unrecognisable in dramatic prosthetics.

Alongside Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen are all set to star in The Penguin.

A full synopsis is yet to be revealed for the show, but we do know that the show "continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman".

It's yet to be revealed if Robert Pattinson's variant of Bruce Wayne will make a cameo, so for now, all we can do is hope, but with a sequel to The Batman already on the way, there's still lots to be excited for.

The Penguin will arrive on HBO later this year. Check out more of our Sci-Fi or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

