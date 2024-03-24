The Penguin is an eight-part series destined for Max, formerly known as HBO Max, over in the USA. Here in the UK, its home hasn't been announced officially, but observant TV fans will know that HBO series generally end up on Sky TV and its streaming service NOW.

Plot details are thin on the ground, but the official press bumf tells us that the show "continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film." No kidding!

The trailer itself is a lot more interesting than that synopsis. Take a look below and you'll find yourself gripped by a tense 1 minute and 36 seconds of drama.

More like this

As Farrell's Penguin recounts the story of a previous crime boss, who was so beloved that a parade was thrown in his name, the trailer intercuts shots of people screaming and explosions going off.

It's clear that Gotham City is in for another rough few weeks while the show is on air. But with no mention of Pattinson's Batman in the show's cast list, who's going to stand in Penguin's way?

Joining Farrell in the cast are Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The show is executive produced by Matt Reeves and Colin Farrell themselves, along with Dylan Clark, Bill Carraro, Daniel Pipski, Lauren LeFranc (who is credited as writer and showrunner) and Craig Zobel (director of the first three episodes).

In terms of The Penguin release date, the trailer ends by telling us to expect the drama on our screens 'this fall'. That's autumn 2024 to anyone that doesn't use the American lingo for such things.

Looking a little further down the line, The Batman 2 film is now expected to arrive in 2026. It'll be interesting to see how The Penguin does or doesn't play into it. We're certainly looking forward to seeing more.

Read more:

Check out more of our Sci-Fi or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.