The Penguin cast: All the stars in The Batman spin-off
Colin Farrell has once again buried himself under prosthetics to play the Gotham City crime lord.
The word 'unrecognisable' gets bandied around a lot when it comes to actors undergoing transformations to play characters – and although it can sometimes feel like hyperbole, in the case of Colin Farrell's role as Oz Cobb, it isn't that much of a stretch.
Farrell first buried himself under prosthetics to play the role in 2022's The Batman, and now he's back front and centre in a new spin-off series that focuses on Cobb's continued rise through the criminal ranks of Gotham City under the name The Penguin.
The aforementioned film was a rather star-studded one – with main roles for Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and many more – and although none of them reappear this time around, there are still some very recognisable names in the cast.
Read on for the full list of actors who appear alongside Farrell, and some more detailed information about who they're playing and where they might be familiar from.
You can find out the full list of stars below – scroll down for some more information about the major players, including details on their characters and where you might have seen them before.
- Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb/Penguin
- Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone
- Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar
- Mark Strong as Carmine Falcone
- Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti
- Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni
- Deirdre O'Connell as Francis Cobb
- Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni
- James Madio as Milos Grapa
- Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone
- Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone
- Theo Rossi as Julian Rush
- Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo
Colin Farrell plays Oz Cobb/Penguin
Who is Oz Cobb/Penguin? A downtrodden underdog rising through the ranks in Gotham City's criminal underworld on his way to becoming a notorious, ruthless crime lord.
What else has Colin Farrell been in? Farrell has appeared in a huge number of major films over the years, including the recent The Banshees of Inisherin, for which he was nominated for an Oscar.
He has also starred in Minority Report, Daredevil, Alexander, In Bruges, Crazy Heart, Horrible Bosses, Fright Night, Total Recall, Saving Mr Banks, The Lobster, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Widows, The Gentlemen, After Yang and, of course, The Batman.
On the small screen, he's been in True Detective, Ballykissangel, The North Water and, most recently, Sugar.
Cristin Milioti plays Sofia Falcone
Who is Sofia Falcone? The daughter of crime lord Carmine Falcone, who challenges Oz's grip on Gotham City as she begins her own criminal empire.
What else has Cristin Milioti been in? Milioti is perhaps still best known for her vital – but relatively brief – role as Tracy McConnell (aka the mother) in How I Met Your Mother, while other notable credits have included The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo, Palm Springs, Made for Love and The Resort.
Rhenzy Feliz plays Victor Aguilar
Who is Victor Aguilar? A teenager who becomes Oz's driver after befriending him.
What else has Rhenzy Feliz been in? Feliz had a main role as Alex Wilder in Marvel's Runaways, recurring roles in Casual and Teen Wolf, and he voiced Camilo Madrigal in Encanto. Other credits include the films All Together Now and The Tender Bar and an episode of American Horror Stories.
Michael Kelly plays Johnny Vitti
Who is Johnny Vitti? The underboss of the Falcone crime family.
What else has Michael Kelly been in? Kelly is probably most recognisable for his role as Doug Stamper in House of Cards, but he's also been in a host of other TV shows including The Sopranos, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, Black Mirror and Jack Ryan. Film credits include The Adjustment Bureau, Man of Steel and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
Deirdre O'Connell plays Francis Cobb
Who is Francis Cobb? Oz's mother, who is mentally disturbed.
What else has Deirdre O'Connell been in? You might recognise O'Connell for her roles in The Path, The Affair and Outer Range.
Clancy Brown plays Salvatore Maroni
Who is Salvatore Maroni? A mob boss and drug trafficker whose previous operation came to an abrupt end after Carmine turned informant.
What else has Clancy Brown been in? He’s probably best known for playing the steely Captain Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption, as well as Sergeant Zim in the satirical science fiction adventure Starship Troopers.
He also appeared in films such as Thor: Ragnarok, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Promising Young Woman and John Wick 4, and in TV shows including Carnivàle, Billions, Emergence, Dexter: New Blood and Gen V.
Michael Zegen plays Alberto Falcone
Who is Alberto Falcone? Carmine Falcone's son.
What else has Michael Zegen been in? Zegen has had recurring roles in a number of major TV shows including Rescue Me, Boardwalk Empire and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, and has appeared in films including Frances Ha and Brooklyn.
Mark Strong plays Carmine Falcone
Who is Carmine Falcone? The head of the Falcone crime family – who was previously played by John Turturro in The Batman.
What else has Mark Strong been in? Strong has a huge wealth of film credits to his name, with highlights including Stardust, Kick-Ass, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, the Kingsman films, Zero Dark Thirty, Shazam! and Tár.
He's recently been seen in Murder Mystery 2, Atlas, The End We Start From and The Critic, and he will have a major role in the upcoming Dune: Prophecy.
