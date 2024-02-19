Speaking about the open-ended nature of how Night Country left off, creator and showrunner Issa López told Deadline: "I very carefully crafted this as an ink block test for you to discover yourself as an audience member."

While some things may continue to swirl in your mind about the Night Country finale, there's no denying that the series has certainly gotten people talking over the course of its six episodes. The high viewership figures speak for themselves, as do the stellar performances from our two leads. But can fans of True Detective expect another season of the hit police drama?

Well, read on for everything we know so far about a potential fifth season of True Detective.

Will there be a True Detective season 5?

Jodie Foster as Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country. Sky

As of now, HBO have not yet renewed True Detective for season 5.

But seeing as the final episode of the fourth season has just aired, there's no telling if and when we can expect a series renewal. We do know that the latest series has reached some staggering heights, surpassing the talked-about first season of the show with its viewership figures and becoming the most watched season of True Detective so far.

According to The Wrap, True Detective: Night Country had a total of 12.7 million viewers, more viewers than any previous season.

As for when we could expect a potential fifth season of True Detective, there's no confirmed release date as the series has not yet been renewed.

But the series has kept fans on tenterhooks for the past few years, with a considerable gap between seasons 3 and 4. The finale of season 3 aired in February 2019 and it wasn't until March 2022 that a fourth season was announced to be in development.

Season 4 then premiered on the 15th January 2024, so was a couple of years in the works by the time it hit our screens. With all of that considered, it could be some time before we see a fifth season, depending on if and when it's renewed, the timeline for development and when filming gets underway.

It may seem a long while off but it could well be a few years (maybe not until 2026 or 2027) before we get True Detective season 5 but, saying that, the gap between season 1 and 2 was far less and there was only a year between each one. So, here's to crossing our fingers for the latter option!

Could anyone return in a potential True Detective season 5?

Jodie Foster and Finn Bennett star in True Detective: Night Country. HBO

In the very nature of being an anthology series, each season of True Detective features a new cast of characters and focuses on a different case – even though season 4 did have some small ties to the first series.

Although Night Country has proven very popular, with calls for Foster and Reis to remain in the True Detective universe, both have said that they think their character's stories are complete by the end of their season. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Reis said: “I loved playing Navarro. She’s so complex, so dark, so layered. I absolutely adored her. But, would we do a Night Country 2? I don’t think so. If it ain’t broke, leave it where it is.”

Foster agreed with Reis but didn't rule out another way into the franchise, saying: “I’d be happy to be the pizza delivery woman that comes in at any point in any season of True Detective, and especially if Issa is directing. It was a once in a lifetime experience. I felt that way about Silence of the Lambs, too. Sometimes you get a team that knows exactly how everything is supposed to be, and I felt that way on this one.”

But one character that's keen to make a comeback is Finn Bennett, who stars as Pete Prior in Night Country. He admitted he'd want to return "in a heartbeat", saying: “I do love the show’s model of moving onto new characters in a new setting, but I would love to work with all of those people again and I really loved playing Prior.”

Even though it could be nice to see a return of some of the Night Country characters, it's more likely that any new season of True Detective will feature an entirely new cast. As of now, there's been no word on casting as the series has not been renewed. If previous seasons are anything to go by, any new season will be sure to attract some star-studded talent with the likes of Colin Farrell, Mahershala Ali and Jodie Foster all having starred in the franchise.

What could a potential True Detective season 5 be about?

Each season of True Detective has focused on a brand new mind-bending case, with the likes of serial killers, scientific research facilities and missing children all the subject of previous seasons.

As for what a potential fifth season would be about, nothing has been confirmed. But it's safe to say that with the recent series of Night Country being a success, there are calls from fans to retain Issa López as the series creator and showrunner in the future.

Speaking about the possibility of doing another season of True Detective, López told Variety: "Yes, I would do another one." As for whether that will actually happen, we'll have to wait and see. The franchise was created by Nic Pizzolatto, who retains an executive producer credit on season 4, but had no writing or directing responsibilities for Night Country.

After expressing negative sentiments about Night Country, it remains to be seen whether Pizzolatto will have more of an input in any future instalment of True Detective. Despite his comments, López told Vulture: “I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he’s entitled to them. That’s his prerogative.

“I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it. And it is a reinvention, and it is different, and it’s done with the idea of sitting down around the fire, and [let’s] have some fun and have some feelings and have some thoughts. And anybody that wants to join is welcome.”

True Detective: Night Country is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW. Find Sky deals here. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

